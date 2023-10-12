Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Noël Coward Theatre

A stunning testament to the power of imagination

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 3 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Noël Coward Theatre

The Ocean at the End of the LaneA sell-out at The National, then again at the Duke of York’s, Joel Horwood’s acclaimed stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane now triumphantly returns to the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre, for seven weeks only.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s short 2013 novel, this seemingly simple story is of a man who revisits his childhood where he discovers friendship for the first time and copes with the aftermath of his mother’s death. When his father takes in a terrifying lodger, a nightmarish fantasy world envelopes him as he struggles to distinguish between illusion and reality.

What the production taps into so astutely is the potential power of a child’s imagination; enchanted forests, nightmarish transformations and a village pond that becomes the ocean of the title of the story. The whole production can be seen as an astute study of the psychological defence mechanisms children employ to escape possible abuse and definite grief and loneliness.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane
Laurie Ogden (Sis), Charlie Brooks (Ursula) and Trevor Fox (Dad)

Keir Ogilvy is hugely energetic as the unnamed Boy, full of uncertainty, grief and in need of friendship and support. Millie Hikasa is totally charming as ethereal friend Lettie, she exudes enthusiasm and empathy as she takes Boy under her wing. Finty Williams is very likable and also very funny as her grandmother Old Mrs Hempstock.

Charlie Brooks is truly frightening as new tenant Ursula. She is a smiling assassin, dressed in pink, with a halo of blonde curls. The veneer of serenity is sharply contrasted by her cruelty to Boy, as she stakes her claim to his family home.  

Trevor Fox plays the unnamed man; despite a moment of possible violence, he becomes a hugely sympathetic figure as Dad, burning toast and juggling squabbling children, while struggling too much to cope with his grief to notice the detrimental effect on his son. As Sis, Laurie Ogden beautifully captures the petulance of a younger sibling, masking vulnerability and fear.

What is so clever is that Katy Rudd’s fantastical depiction gives audience a choice as to how to interpret this story. This world floats between make-believe and reality, raising probing questions of the reliability of memories, particularly from childhood. Is what we are seeing what really happened, or is it a fiction created by a young, distraught mind on the cusp of adolescence? When we look back at our childhood as an adult, how is our perspective framed by our experiences?

The Ocean at the End of the Lane
Keir Ogilvy (Boy), Millie Hikasa (Lettie)

Gaiman’s beautiful story is brought vividly to life through Fly Davis’ spookily realised set, which works perfectly with Paule Constable’s exceptionally atmospheric lighting and Jherek Bischoff’s pulsating and often haunting score.

Steven Hoggett’s movement is often balletic; the ensemble moving props around with thoughtful motion that is rarely so well considered. Sam Wyer’s incredible puppets (directed by Finn Caldwell), range from gigantic, horrifying monsters to a stunning scene where Boy and Lettie dive into the ocean.

A feast for the mind and the senses, this is one West End revival that really is a must-see.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is at the Noël Coward Theatre until 25 November

Photo Credits: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Killian Donnelly to Return to LES MISERABLES as Jean Valjean For 15 Weeks Only Photo
Killian Donnelly to Return to LES MISERABLES as Jean Valjean For 15 Weeks Only

Killian Donnelly will return to LES MISÉRABLES as Jean Valjean in the production at the Sondheim Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Nathan Kiley Joins JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Stratford East Photo
Nathan Kiley Joins JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Stratford East

Stratford East has announced Nathan Kiley (he/him) as the dame, Milky Linda, completing the cast for this year's pantomime, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. Learn more about the show here!

3
Review: THE EMPRESS, Lyric Hammersmith Photo
Review: THE EMPRESS, Lyric Hammersmith

There are meaty themes, moments of humour and insight, and the standard of professionalism you’d expect from a Royal Shakespeare Company production first staged in Stratford in 2013 and now playing at the Lyric Hammersmith. But somehow Tanika Gupta’s script doesn’t quite take off.

4
Now Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West End Photo
Now Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West End

Onsale now: Hadestown, the acclaimed Broadway musical phenomenon by singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin makes its long-awaited West End premiere in February 2024 at the Lyric Theatre.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Now Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West EndNow Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West End
BBC to Run Extensive Shakespeare Season to Celebrate 400th Anniversary of First FolioBBC to Run Extensive Shakespeare Season to Celebrate 400th Anniversary of First Folio
The Old Vic to Offer Online Stream of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Residential Care HomesThe Old Vic to Offer Online Stream of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Residential Care Homes
National Theatre Live Will Release DEAR ENGLAND and VANYA to UK and Ireland CinemasNational Theatre Live Will Release DEAR ENGLAND and VANYA to UK and Ireland Cinemas

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You