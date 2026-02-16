Review: THE SINGING MERMAID, artsdepot

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Set beneath a vibrant circus tent filled with sparkling multicoloured lights and fluttering flags, the production opens with a jovial instrumental tune, enhancing the atmosphere which immediately invites children into the world of the show. Pre-show crowd engagement is handled cleverly as the performers warm the audience up with circus themed actions, climbing imaginary ropes, clapping, laughing and building suspense with an energetic drum roll. It is an effective introduction which sets expectations for younger viewers and gently draws them into the storytelling.

The opening song welcomes the audience under the sea with repetitive and memorable lyrics, supported by playful puppetry featuring seagulls, meandering fish and delightfully floaty jellyfish. The mermaid herself, performed as a beautifully controlled puppet and brought to life by all three performers throughout the play, is a highlight. The detail in the tail movement is particularly impressive, creating a sense of grace and personality which connects instantly with the audience.

The narrative flows smoothly as we meet a charming underwater world complete with a crab dance break and a crustacean choir, before the arrival of the sneaky ringmaster Sam Sly, played with just the right level of comic menace by Chris Dobson. He persuades the mermaid led by Katie Haygarth, to leave her friends and join his travelling circus, where we encounter a gallery of colourful acts including a juggling performer, performing hounds, a calamitous clown obsessed with a blue balloon and an agile acrobat Annie, played by Louise Mellor.

As the story darkens slightly, the mermaid becomes trapped and frightened under the ringmaster’s control. The emotional turning point comes with a heartfelt song, "Circus Family" about building family among those you spend time with, offering warmth and reassurance without overwhelming younger viewers. A particularly lovely visual moment is created through clever lighting and circus trailer shaped props, that suggest the movement of a travelling carriage gliding across the stage.

Audience interaction remains strong throughout, especially during a playful sequence in which Sam Sly counts his money into a piggybank with enthusiastic help from children in the audience. These moments keep energy high and ensure the story feels shared, rather than simply watched. The production balances humour with gentle tension, allowing themes of bravery, friendship and perseverance to emerge gently.

Visually, the show is a feast. The puppetry, designed by Lyndie Wright with additional work by Jan Zalud, is consistently inventive, while the design work from Laura McEwen and lighting by SHERRY COENEN create a bright and immersive world. Direction and adaptation from Samantha Lane, alongside the enhancing music and lyrics by Barb Jungr, keep the pacing clear and accessible for the recommended age group.

This lively stage adaptation of The Singing Mermaid delivers a colourful and engaging family experience, which keeps young audiences fully captivated from beginning to end. Even older children remain engaged throughout, as it is a polished, imaginative and thoroughly enjoyable piece of children’s theatre which blends humour, heart and visual invention with confidence.

A joyful and thoughtfully staged adaptation, thoroughly enchanting and reassuring for young audiences. The Singing Mermaid encourages little ones to find their voice, be brave and trust your instincts.

The Singing Mermaid is at artsdepot until 17 February, then on a UK tour until 31 May

Age recommendation 3-8 yrs. Duration 55 minutes. No interval.

Photo Credits: Tristram Kenton

