Brighton Fringe Review: THE LADYBOYS OF BANGKOK, Sabai Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If theatre is, at its best, a mirror held up to society then The Ladyboys of Bangkok offers that reflection in rhinestones, feather boas, and a kaleidoscope of pop anthems. This ever-evolving, ever-touring cabaret show that began in 1989 has become something of a cultural mainstay across the UK, delighting audiences with its potent blend of glamour, humour, and gender-bending spectacle. And while its aesthetic is unashamedly over-the-top, beneath the layers of glitter lies a sharp sense of showmanship and a loud, confident and unabashed celebration of individuality.

This year’s edition Glow Up! is barely discernible from past outings: a high-octane fusion of highly-choreographed dance routines, camp comedy skits, and meticulously timed lip-syncs. The cast, composed almost entirely of Thai performers — many of whom are transgender women — command the stage with a presence that is magnetic, joyous, and occasionally unexpectedly touching.

From the moment the lights come up, the tone is clear: this is a world of escapism delivered through an unrelenting cavalcade of costume changes and pop pastiche. Sequined divas channel high temp dance numbers from (among others) Kylie, Usher and Pitbull.

One obvious choice is Loreen’s Eurovision-winning hands-in-the-air banger “Euphoria”; a more curious choice is Black Lace’s “Gangbang” (which we urge you not to look for on your favourite search engine). Musical films get a couple of nods: a segment based around The Rocky Horror Picture Show features a knowing “Sweet Transvestite” and the tribute to Moulin Rouge! receives a rousing response.

There are also shoutouts too to their heroes with a fabulous Tina Turner act and a pounding rendition of “Rockstar” from Thai rapper Lisa. The finale Seventies megamix is a charming way to end and (even without multi-million pound holograms) gets the audience onto their feet.

What’s perhaps most remarkable is the show’s ability to balance entertainment with representation. While The Ladyboys of Bangkok never claims to be a political production, its very existence speaks volumes. In a media landscape where transgender and gender-nonconforming people are often sidelined or sensationalised, this show offers visibility on its own terms — celebratory, empowering, and defiant fun. It doesn’t preach or moralise; it simply puts trans performers front and centre, showcasing them as stars in their own right.

But what makes The Ladyboys of Bangkok more than just a glitzy revue is its undercurrent of warmth. There’s an undeniable chemistry between the cast and the late night audience, cultivated through cheeky asides, interactive comedy routines, and good-natured teasing. Punters are invited to join in the fun by dancing with the girls, interval photos with the dancers or dragged up on stage for naughty skits. The show doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it doesn’t ask the audience to either. Instead - unlike London theatres which would rather we sit and smile politely through rock musicals thank you muchly - Glow Up! invites us all to join in by singing along, laughing out loud and suspending our disbelief for an evening of unabashed fun.

Technically, the production is tight. Lighting effects are bold and dramatic, complementing the fast-paced choreography, and the sound mix is polished — ensuring each musical number lands with nightclub clarity. The staging is relatively minimal bar some outsized props and moving ladders, but with costumes this extravagant, more would be too much. Indeed, the performers themselves are the set: living, moving tableaux of theatrical excess filled with infectious energy, nailing every high kick and hair toss with the confidence of seasoned pros. It’s a slick, high-gloss production — the kind of visual spectacle that draws cheers simply by virtue of its sheer audacity.

It’s not a completely flawless show. There’s little in the way of subtlety and the lip syncing and the general choreography could be tighter but the Sabai Pavilion has no intention of being a substitute for The National Theatre, The Divine or Sadler’s Wells. More importantly is its mission to entertain and raise awareness of the increasing necessity for diversity in cabaret and theatre. For those open to a night of glitz, heart, and unrepentant camp, it remains a singular experience — equal parts spectacle and statement.

The Ladyboys Of Bangkok continues at Sabai Pavilion at Brighton Fringe until 1 June.

Photo credit: The Ladyboys Of Bangkok

Reader Reviews

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds