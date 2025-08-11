Review: THE BADDIES, Cadogan Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s not often that villains are the stars of children’s shows, but Freckle Productions’ adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s The Baddies gleefully flips the script. At Cadogan Hall, this wickedly silly romp delivers a charming, high-energy musical, which keeps its youngest audience members giggling, while slipping in theatrical polish to keep the grown-ups engaged.

The tale follows the book with a witch, a troll, and a ghost, self-proclaimed “the very worst baddies in the world” who join forces to attempt to cruelly scare a little girl in order to win a bet with a mouse. They roar, spook, and conjure mischief in the hope of victory, but their schemes unravel as they face a heroine whose bravery outshines their bluster.

Director and choreographer Katie Beard keeps the action swift and playful, maintaining a pace which perfectly matches the attention span of its young audience. The physical comedy is crisply timed, with a few cleverly staged scares which are intentionally giggle-inducing, rather than frightening.

The cast embraced their roles with relish. Particularly excellent is Lottie Mae O’Kill as the wondrously operatic Mouse Mama, with a pitch perfect soothing voice, relishing regaling the story with refreshing clarity.

Photo credit: Jess Shurte

James Stirling played the confidently comedic Ghost and the Witch’s Cat with a notably fabulous individual cabaret style song. Nic James played the great and mighty Troll and Rosie Meek played the competitive and spirited Witch.

The Baddies threw themselves into the roles of the dastardly trio, striking a fine balance between naughty schemes and warmth. The energy remained impressively buoyant throughout with an embellishment of a mouse family, with three cheeky mouse children invested in the story.

The Girl was winningly played by Georgia McSherry presenting a brave, stoic and unwavering heroine, with a reassuring demeanour.

Musically, Joe Stilgoe’s songs were a highlight, witty, toe-tapping numbers which sneak in sophisticated melodies without losing their child-friendly charm. The music and storytelling are seamlessly woven together to sterling effect.

Adapted for the stage expertly by David Greig and Jackie Crichton, the script maintains Donaldson’s trademark rhyme at the forefront, with fresh comic beats, meaning and clarity. While there are moments where the repetition feels slightly drawn-out for adult viewers, the children in the audience appeared enthralled from start to finish.

Photo credit: Jess Shurte

Cadogan Hall itself is a stunning venue, grandly giving the show a sense of occasion. Special mention must go to the relaxed and BSL-interpreted performances scheduled, making the production accessible to a wider audience and reinforcing that theatre should be a welcoming space.

The Baddies champions courage, kindness, and gleeful mischief, is a treat for young families and a good reminder that often the baddies in stories are unhappy and misunderstood. Freckle Productions’ in their adaptation have been thoughtful about the outcome of the trio and deserve accolades for finding a better ending.

Wicked family fun, gleefully entertaining and utterly charming.

The Baddies runs at Cadogan Hall until 24 August

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...