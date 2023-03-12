Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SLEEPOVA, Bush Theatre

Review: SLEEPOVA, Bush Theatre

A joyful celebration of Black female talent

Mar. 12, 2023  

Review: SLEEPOVA, Bush Theatre The popcorn has been opened, pop music is playing, everyone is in their pyjamas and no one can agree on what film to watch. Sleepova is a lovingly told story of female friendship, and one that's specifically - and proudly - Black and queer.

Writer Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini introduces us to four best friends: Rey, Elle, Shan and Funmi. We first meet them at a sleepover for Shan's 16th birthday, and then follow them through the highs and lows of their final few years of school, from prom to GCSE results and from first dates to first experiences of loss.

Each of the characters feels real and three-dimensional. While they are all individuals, they are also the kind of group cast where every audience member knows which of the four they are. There's Shan (Aliyah Odoffin), who is into anime and emo music and always with a new boy; Rey (Amber Grappy), exuberant, rich, and an out lesbian; Funmi (Bukky Bakray, who starred in the film Rocks), bold, interested in her Yoruba heritage, and a little boy-crazy; and Elle (Shayde Sinclair), sweet and religious, struggling with her sexuality.

Every cast member gives a winning performance, and the dynamic between the group fizzes with genuine sisterhood and joy. The girls' friendship feels genuine and believable from the outset, and we root for all of them despite their mistakes. Odoffin handles some of the show's trickiest moments expertly, while Grappy as Rey oozes confidence and stage presence. Her scenes with Sinclair (who is still at drama school!) are often gripping, as Rey's bravado and Elle's innocence come into conflict. Bakray hits the most comedic beats of the cast, while also giving a heartbreaking performance of grief.

These four characters are the real strength of Ibini's writing, but the story she tells is also compelling in its own right. The first act is cheerful and loving in tone, welcoming us into the friendship group, while in the second act all the issues we've been made aware of come to a head. However, difference in tone between each half is somewhat jarring, as in Act 2 tragedies are suddenly presented one after the other. Once the set timeframe and closed environment of the sleepover fades away, the structure and pacing of the show loses its tightness and direction slightly.

The details in the script create a world that feels intensely familiar: the show is explicitly set in 2016-18, and for anyone who came of age in the years before the pandemic, it feels fondly nostalgic. From Lizzo to My Chemical Romance, the soundtrack does a fantastic job at taking us back in time, while the jibes the girls make at one other will feel familiar to former teenage girls of any age.

Ibini tackles a range of issues in Sleepova, including Sickle Cell, LGBTQ+ conversion therapy, parental loss, and religious homophobia - all are done sensitively, taking a very effective show-not-tell approach to raising awareness.

Director Jade Lewis works well with the thrust layout, treating the space like a playground and bringing out the energy and dynamism written into the piece. The set and lighting, by Cara Evans and Elliot Griggs respectively, compliment the script without drawing too much attention to themselves. There's a particularly lovely set moment at the end of the show, and moments of soft blue and vibrant pink lighting emphasise character moments effectively.

Unusually, all performances of Sleepova take place in a 'relaxed environment'. For the most part, this is a huge success, inviting the audience into the cosy sleepover world of the show. Allowing people to react out loud makes much of the show more impactful, as it becomes evident just how much it resonates with its target audience. Gasps and giggles in the audience mirror the reactions to the teenage gossip onstage - at my performance, a particularly powerful moment came when a line about being surrounded by beautiful Black women was met with a chorus of finger snaps and murmurs of approval.

At times, however, the noise in the theatre means that punchlines and plot points get lost. I missed a really key moment at the end of the first act and only understood what had happened because the person sitting next to me explained it to her friend. This model of relaxed performances has so much potential and suits the show so well, but could do with being fine-tuned a little.

This is a production so clearly created and performed with love from all involved. Sleepova is full of joy, sisterhood, celebration and nostalgia, and a beautiful showcase of Black female talent. Pack your sleeping bag and snacks, and join the fun.

Sleepova runs at the Bush Theatre until 8 April

Image Credit: Helen Murray




Review: THE PLAY WITH THE REALLY LONG SLIGHTLY POETIC SOUNDING TITLE..., VAULT Festival Photo
Review: THE PLAY WITH THE REALLY LONG SLIGHTLY POETIC SOUNDING TITLE..., VAULT Festival
It’s a show about everything and nothing, with comic patterns that are so deliciously millennial and referential that a lack of contextual knowledge from the audience destroys its outcome. When the pieces fit together, however, your cheeks will be sore from laughing for an hour straight. They’re unafraid to overdo all of it, resulting in effectively caustic observations on the entertainment industry and how its advocacy is ultimately a self-serving sham.
Review: SONS, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: SONS, VAULT Festival
“How do you raise a son?” is the leitmotif question that runs through Olugbeminiyi Bammodu’s one-man play. He is John, a second-generation Nigerian in the UK, who was raised by a mother who loved her two sons and daughter evenly but differently and a father who treated his brother to days out while he stayed home baking. John is now hiding in the toilets at work because he’s too afraid to join his girlfriend, who just went into labour. What ensues is a tender piece that confronts the concept of masculinity and explores the challenges of raising sons. 
Review: GOOD DAY, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: GOOD DAY, VAULT Festival
The piece interrogates the very core of our existence, bringing up a line-up of themes that are as thought-provoking as they are difficult to explore in 75 minutes. Lateral reflections on the limitation of free will and the ethics of choosing euthanasia sit side by side with an interesting view of the simulation of consciousness and questions on the rapid improvement of AI technology. In a world where ChatGPT is querying the purpose of human input, it’s all quite timely, but Good Day ultimately doesn’t analyse its arguments.
Eddie Izzard Will Bring GREAT EXPECTATIONS to the West End For a Limited Run Photo
Eddie Izzard Will Bring GREAT EXPECTATIONS to the West End For a Limited Run
Following a sold-out New York run, Eddie Izzard returns to the West End stage for six weeks only playing 19 characters in Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption.

From This Author - Katie Kirkpatrick

Currently studying for a degree in French at Oxford, Katie has previously written for A Younger Theatre and Noises Off magazine at the National Student Drama Festival, and Ed Fringe Review. Sh... (read more about this author)


Review: SLEEPOVA, Bush TheatreReview: SLEEPOVA, Bush Theatre
March 12, 2023

Sleepova is a lovingly told story of female friendship, and one that’s specifically - and proudly - Black and queer. Writer Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini introduces us to four best friends: Rey, Elle, Shan and Funmi. We first meet them at a sleepover for Shan’s 16th birthday, and then follow them through the highs and lows of their final few years of school, from prom to GCSE results and from first dates to first experiences of loss. 
Review: AGE IS A FEELING, Soho TheatreReview: AGE IS A FEELING, Soho Theatre
February 24, 2023

Taking us from age 25 to death, this is a feat of theatre that captures the full human experience, presenting the highs and lows with remarkable honesty and warmth. You’ll feel joy, grief, sorrow, nostalgia, and every other emotion in Haley McGee’s magical solo show.
Review: AKEDAH, Hampstead TheatreReview: AKEDAH, Hampstead Theatre
February 21, 2023

Akedah won the 2019 Bruntwood Prize Original New Voices Award, and is Michael John O’Neill’s first full length play. It’s a tricky show in every sense of the word: the themes are very heavy, with little levity, and the plot is often hard to keep track of, as new details about the characters’ past are gradually added. The result is a very bleak, emotionally fraught production that’s difficult to unpick.
Review: BREATHLESS, Soho TheatreReview: BREATHLESS, Soho Theatre
February 10, 2023

It’s been a strong few months for Edinburgh Fringe transfers at Soho Theatre, and Fringe First winner Breathless is no exception. Written by Laura Horton based on her own experience, the show shines a light on the real life consequences of hoarding through a touching, warm-hearted one-woman show.
Review: WELCOME HOME, Soho TheatreReview: WELCOME HOME, Soho Theatre
January 31, 2023

Willy Hudson’s Welcome Home is described on the theatre website as a 'queer sci-fi epic' - and epic it truly is, in every sense of the word. In a neon green fever dream of a one man show, Hudson tackles gay coming of age and religious shame, all while creating a rock concert meets gay club atmosphere on the Soho Theatre main stage.
share