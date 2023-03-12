Review: SLEEPOVA, Bush Theatre

The popcorn has been opened, pop music is playing, everyone is in their pyjamas and no one can agree on what film to watch. Sleepova is a lovingly told story of female friendship, and one that's specifically - and proudly - Black and queer.

Writer Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini introduces us to four best friends: Rey, Elle, Shan and Funmi. We first meet them at a sleepover for Shan's 16th birthday, and then follow them through the highs and lows of their final few years of school, from prom to GCSE results and from first dates to first experiences of loss.

Each of the characters feels real and three-dimensional. While they are all individuals, they are also the kind of group cast where every audience member knows which of the four they are. There's Shan (Aliyah Odoffin), who is into anime and emo music and always with a new boy; Rey (Amber Grappy), exuberant, rich, and an out lesbian; Funmi (Bukky Bakray, who starred in the film Rocks), bold, interested in her Yoruba heritage, and a little boy-crazy; and Elle (Shayde Sinclair), sweet and religious, struggling with her sexuality.

Every cast member gives a winning performance, and the dynamic between the group fizzes with genuine sisterhood and joy. The girls' friendship feels genuine and believable from the outset, and we root for all of them despite their mistakes. Odoffin handles some of the show's trickiest moments expertly, while Grappy as Rey oozes confidence and stage presence. Her scenes with Sinclair (who is still at drama school!) are often gripping, as Rey's bravado and Elle's innocence come into conflict. Bakray hits the most comedic beats of the cast, while also giving a heartbreaking performance of grief.

These four characters are the real strength of Ibini's writing, but the story she tells is also compelling in its own right. The first act is cheerful and loving in tone, welcoming us into the friendship group, while in the second act all the issues we've been made aware of come to a head. However, difference in tone between each half is somewhat jarring, as in Act 2 tragedies are suddenly presented one after the other. Once the set timeframe and closed environment of the sleepover fades away, the structure and pacing of the show loses its tightness and direction slightly.

The details in the script create a world that feels intensely familiar: the show is explicitly set in 2016-18, and for anyone who came of age in the years before the pandemic, it feels fondly nostalgic. From Lizzo to My Chemical Romance, the soundtrack does a fantastic job at taking us back in time, while the jibes the girls make at one other will feel familiar to former teenage girls of any age.

Ibini tackles a range of issues in Sleepova, including Sickle Cell, LGBTQ+ conversion therapy, parental loss, and religious homophobia - all are done sensitively, taking a very effective show-not-tell approach to raising awareness.

Director Jade Lewis works well with the thrust layout, treating the space like a playground and bringing out the energy and dynamism written into the piece. The set and lighting, by Cara Evans and Elliot Griggs respectively, compliment the script without drawing too much attention to themselves. There's a particularly lovely set moment at the end of the show, and moments of soft blue and vibrant pink lighting emphasise character moments effectively.

Unusually, all performances of Sleepova take place in a 'relaxed environment'. For the most part, this is a huge success, inviting the audience into the cosy sleepover world of the show. Allowing people to react out loud makes much of the show more impactful, as it becomes evident just how much it resonates with its target audience. Gasps and giggles in the audience mirror the reactions to the teenage gossip onstage - at my performance, a particularly powerful moment came when a line about being surrounded by beautiful Black women was met with a chorus of finger snaps and murmurs of approval.

At times, however, the noise in the theatre means that punchlines and plot points get lost. I missed a really key moment at the end of the first act and only understood what had happened because the person sitting next to me explained it to her friend. This model of relaxed performances has so much potential and suits the show so well, but could do with being fine-tuned a little.

This is a production so clearly created and performed with love from all involved. Sleepova is full of joy, sisterhood, celebration and nostalgia, and a beautiful showcase of Black female talent. Pack your sleeping bag and snacks, and join the fun.

Sleepova runs at the Bush Theatre until 8 April

Image Credit: Helen Murray