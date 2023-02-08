Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PROMISES OF GRIEF, VAULT Festival

Review: PROMISES OF GRIEF, VAULT Festival

An empathetic and touching monologue that doesn't truly examine our relationship with mortality.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Review: PROMISES OF GRIEF, VAULT Festival They say death doesn't happen to you; it happens to the ones who survive. After all, they're the one whose life has to go on - seemingly uninterrupted to the rest of humanity. The living don't get a break. From organising the funeral to the endless paperwork it takes to confirm that someone's not alive anymore, it's devastating. Nobody prepares you for the post-mortem admin or funereal chitchat.

Dian Cathal details the standardised reactionary clichés people fall into when faced with death. He is honest about his guilt and perfectly presents the numb resignation of someone whose exhaustion has taken over. After his mum passes from cancer three years after the ten predicted months, his dad dies of a broken heart and his brother Brian kills himself. It's a lot.

While an empathetic and touching monologue, it mainly lacks the catharsis of an original hook. The audience sit and listen in the tiny space, faced with stacks of boxes and memorabilia. It doesn't get more intimate than this, but Cathal's pull is tepid and tired. We go along like we would with a friend who needs to talk about the issue again, out of duty and respect more than genuine interest. We become part of the aforementioned clichés.

Parts of the text try to slide into a poetic flow of sorts, but clash silently against the timid symbolism and semantic play. Flowers given by well-meaning friends wither and die like his mother did. Sunsets are offensive. Beauty makes him furious, as does the fact that the world goes on and people have good days. Everything he says is authentic and truthful and absolutely relatable. But there's nothing more.

In 30 minutes, Cathal becomes an elegiac friend. He tells you about his mum's fight with cancer (although he states that calling it a massacre would be more right), and about how his dad's sadness killed him, and in turn they both led his brother to his own death. It's all very sad, but it isn't the plunge into mortality or the deep look at grief that it wants to be.

Promises of Grief runs at The Spacement at The Glitch as part of VAULT Festival until 8 February.




Miracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS This Month Photo
Miracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS This Month
Heathers the Musical, will be ushering in a new cast from 21st February at The Other Palace, with the show now booking until 3 September 2023.
SOLT and UK Theatre Respond to New Department and the Appointment of a New Secretary Of St Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Respond to New Department and the Appointment of a New Secretary Of State
Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre respond to recent Government announcements of a new Department and the Appointment of a new Secretary of State.
Camden Peoples Theatre Announces Spring Season Including Frankie Thompson, Brian Mullin, a Photo
Camden People's Theatre Announces Spring Season Including Frankie Thompson, Brian Mullin, and More
Camden People's Theatre presents a season of refreshing, inventive and bold works this Spring, featuring their flagship festival of brand new, unexpected performance, SPRINT and a roll-call of the most exciting and well-respected names in fringe theatre.
CRIPtic Arts 2023 Programme Announced Photo
CRIPtic Arts 2023 Programme Announced
This will be a year of unparalleled creativity and community connection at CRIPtic Arts. Funded by Arts Council England, CAFBank, and Scope, they are launching a wide range of community programmes and artist development opportunities over the next year.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: A MANCHESTER ANTHEM, VAULT FestivalReview: A MANCHESTER ANTHEM, VAULT Festival
February 1, 2023

A snapshot of class divide that doubles as a melancholic love letter to the city.
Review: A SOCIETY (FOR THE CUTTING UP OF MEN), VAULT FestivalReview: A SOCIETY (FOR THE CUTTING UP OF MEN), VAULT Festival
February 1, 2023

It becomes more and more evident that we don’t need the traditional conventions displayed at the beginning. While these are probably meant as a visual juxtaposition against the minimalist, more blunt and hands-on approach of the climax, the start is unnecessary. It nearly drives the show to the ground before it’s even started.
Review: DEAD DAD SHOW, VAULT FestivalReview: DEAD DAD SHOW, VAULT Festival
January 30, 2023

Some shows are great even when everything goes wrong. Some shows shine through missed cues, nerves, line prompts, and failing tech. Some shows are simply excellent trainwrecks. Simon David’s Dead Dad Show is one of those. With a personality the size of a football stadium and the effortlessness of a consummate entertainer, he saves his own piece. It could have all gone so very wrong, but it didn’t.
Review: INTRUDER/INTRUZ, VAULT FestivalReview: INTRUDER/INTRUZ, VAULT Festival
January 30, 2023

Remi Rachuba moved to Glasgow from Poland in the late 90s to pursue his dreams and become an actor. A bright young man with stars in his eyes, he learns swear words at his teaching job in a special needs school. Mugged twice, he’s left severely traumatised. He constantly looks behind his shoulder for his “intruder”.
Review: BUTCHERED, VAULT FestivalReview: BUTCHERED, VAULT Festival
January 29, 2023

There are some shows that fit perfectly within the walls of The Vaults. Magic is made when old bricks and humidity meet the right production. Expial Atrocious’ Butchered is one of those that feel at home enveloped by the horrid architecture and the rumblings of Waterloo Station. The love child of Sweeney Todd and Hannibal, it’s a grim look at life and death in a dog-eat-dog world.
share