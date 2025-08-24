Review: 81 (LIFE). Almeida Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the iconic philosopher Ferris Bueller famously opined, “life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Following on from 2023’s 24 (Day), this second instalment of the Almeida Theatre’s “Islington Trilogy” really and truly digs into the essential and universal nature of being.

81 (Life) doesn’t have the Hollywood stars on stage commonly found on the Almeida stage; instead, the cast this time is made up of a diverse group of around 60 local people from the Islington Community Group plus arts groups Cardboard Citizens and All Change.

Unusually for a play, it’s the part in parentheses that rings loudest here. The “81” refers to the life expectancy of this northern borough’s residents which - given the area’s reputation for affluence - is surprisingly one of the lowest in London. That aspect is not dwelled upon within its luxury running time of almost three hours; instead, the focus is on many aspects of life and how to live a good one.

There’s a Russian doll structure here which slowly reveals itself. The outermost framing device sees alien beings summon citizens to a park whereupon they are given a mission: within one year, they will improve the lives of those in Islington by investigating four questions: how to begin, how to join, how to choose, and how to let go.

To that end, a taskforce gathers together and actions are planned. Agents sent out to those in need pop up appropriately enough in living rooms to advise on how they can get through issues such as loneliness. A game show called “The Right Choice” is devised to help those who need help with making a decision. Finally, the citizens return, report and reflect on their efforts before we are all released into what is (presumably) the afterlife.

The richest elements of 81 (Life) occur early on. A friendly gathering on stage turns into a joyful parade of stories and songs. Landmarks and bus stops are celebrated, voices tremulous with emotion ring out and persons past are recalled into the present with amusing anecdotes. It’s Friday night on Almeida St but this could be any night where a cross-section of the public have come together to be together and celebrate community.

From there, the tone shifts as we see the taskforce take Anya under their wing. Her Tuesday night TV buddy of many years has decided that she needs to move on, leaving the Mancunian Anya to watch the gogglebox on her own. Appearing from behind her sofa, one of the taskforce takes her on a journey through a number of potential hobbies or activities. Weaker actors support stronger ones as an array of options are laid out. It’s an engaging trip that showcases the collaborative nature of this group.

There’s a radical dramatic shift after the interval as we meet a trio of contestants playing the game show “The Right Choice”. It’s cheesier than a Parmesan wheel but faithful to the format. Each of the three dilemmas is considered through two sections: a panel of “doors” (each represented by a different actor) suggest different ways to look at the underlying issues while a range of “pearls of wisdom” offer up aphorisms to assist in the contestants’ thought processes. If this sounds like the most complex gameshow proposition since the Monty Hall problem, there’s something in that but it allows this large cast to show off their effusive style of acting.

Writer Rhianna Ilube has struggled (and mostly failed) to wrestle any kind of cogent plot from this unwieldy beast of a production. Instead, what we have are vaguely connected storylines wrapped within each other that could have worked separately but, by some considerable distance, together do not end up being greater than the sum of its parts.

Likewise, the direction from Dani Parr and Stephanie Bain for this mammoth effort is a letdown. Pacing is occasionally ponderous, some voices are audible while others are not and more skilful use of music and lighting would have helped shape the dramatic and emotional impact of some of the longer scenes. More than once, it was hard to hear actors deliver their lines.

Having to work with such a large cast cannot have been easy but this may have worked better as a series of themed vignettes rather than what it is now. Ultimately, like its subject, 81 (Life) is a messy adventure that shines a worthy spotlight on the universality of human existence through the lens of everyday folk.

81 (Life) was at Almeida Theatre.

Photo credit: Marc Dawson

