Photos: 50 FIRST DATES: THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at the Other Palace

All new production photos have been released from the new London musical 50 First Dates, now playing at The Other Palace until 16 November 2025. Check out the photos below!

The new musical stars Georgina Castle (Mean Girls) as Lucy Whitmore, an artist with short-term memory loss and Josh St. Clair (Ghost) as Henry Roth, the commitment-phobe who falls in love with her, in the lead roles made famous by Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the 2004 beloved romantic comedy film of the same name.

They are joined by Georgia Arron (Mean Girls) as Sharon, Aizaac Aruna (Stardust) as Miles/Ensemble, Zoë Ann Bown (The Sound Of Music) as Miriam, Emily Olive Boyd (Les Misérables) as Fran, Greg Stylianou Burns (The Lightning Thief) as Ensemble, Cole Dunn (Kinky Boots) as Swing, Samuelle Durojaiye (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Swing, Paul Kemble (Hello, Dolly!) as Swing, John Marquez (The Birthday Party) as Marlin Whitmore, Natasha O’Brien (Mamma Mia) as Delilah, Aiesha Naomi Pease (Wicked) as Ukulele Sue, David Pendlebury (The Phantom Of The Opera) as Sid, Martha Pothen (The Frogs) as Cora, Ricky Rojas (Moulin Rouge!) as Marco, Chad Saint Louis (Cry-Baby) as Sandy, Samantha Thomas (Les Misérables) as Swing and Charlie Toland (Sin The Musical) as Doug Whitmore.

Coming to The Other Palace this September, London audiences will get the chance to see this iconic love story brought to life on stage, featuring original songs, with a story that celebrates love, resilience and second chances.

He’s falling for her every day—she’s forgetting him every night. When notorious bachelor Henry meets art teacher Lucy, he thinks he’s finally found “the one”. Until the next morning when she wakes up with no memory of their first date…

Based upon the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture, 50 First Dates, with screenplay by George Wing; 50 First Dates: The Musical has book, music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and is directed by multi-Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Hercules, Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon). The production has set and costume design by Fly Davis (Caroline Or Change), lighting design by Aideen Malone (Fiddler on the Roof), projection design by George Reeve (Hercules), sound design by Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard), wig, hair and make-up design by Cynthia De La Rosa (Barcelona), orchestrations and arrangements by Matthew Jackson (Burlesque) and musical supervision and musical director is Richard Beadle (Hamilton). The casting director is Natalie Gallacher for Natalie Gallacher and Pippa Ailion Casting. Produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith