Review: 05:59, Hope Theatre

Theatre is meant to leave us with questions to think about. It’s not supposed to give you all of the information as facts. The beauty in watching plays is the discussions after, trying to work out each other’s theories. If Channel 4’s It’s A Sin and Jack Thorne 's play After Life came together in a perfect balance, it would be Max Raphael’s stunningly truthful play 05:59.

Set in 2008 America, Jon (Spencer Owen) and Benny (Jake Gildred) engage in an explicit meeting in the back rooms of a bar - something Jon claims is not his usual pace, but is very much Benny’s. After a moment of passion, it is revealed that Jon didn’t use protection, and, in turn, sends the men into a heated rage of confrontation as Ben’s HIV status is revealed.

All the while, the two are being watched over by two beings outside of this realm, Yusuf and Jean (played by Ashton Gohil and Judy Tcherniak respectively).

Told through two-handed scenes, moments of physical theatre, and short scenes that send you on a journey of emotions, 05:59 is a play that will send you walking away with a new outlook on how we spend the little time we have on this beautifully messed-up planet.

Raphael’s writing is next level. His ability to write such passionately charged monologues and moments of intimacy is truly breathtaking to watch. You almost forget that it’s all scripted. His understanding of such a raw and real topic, all while drawing on the influence of genuine accounts from those affected by HIV, is incredibly respectful and honourable. The way he gives the play an open ending allows for hope that is not usually the case in stories about, and relating to, the AIDS crisis. His care and compassion towards the illness is shown raw through his work - something I hope he continues. Known primarily for his acting, Raphael has a true gift in his writing.

The chemistry between the leading actors is electric. Never before have I seen such a truthful portrayal of both love and lust on stage in such a short amount of time. From the moments of intensity, to the glimpses of romance between the two just by sitting next to each other, the two actors were cast perfectly, and it is clear they have such a love and respect for each other off stage.

Director Tomas Howells had a key part to play in that. Howells and Raphael are a duo that this industry needs. Their own individual work compliments the other's in a way that shows true dedication to the craft. The direction of this piece was a joy to watch and encapsulated brilliantly the real nature of living with this disease.

Lead actors Gildred and Owen’s storytelling abilities were complementary to their stellar acting. There is never a moment where either of them dropped the energy or let the other fall flat. They were the perfect balance of fire and ice. Both actors held the audience in the palm of their hands and held them there in suspension until the very end - creating an effortless joint performance.

Gohil and Tcherniak added wonderful dimensions to the play and gave audience members a lot of creativity to interpret their characters however they’d like to. Therniak created grounding, while Gohil fought it with chaotic passion and fluidity.

All in all, this play is an emotional deep dive into a very real and very alive issue that should never go unspoken. I hope to see it develop further and adapt into new media. Raphael is a one to watch as both an actor and a writer with the ability to shape theatre into a new age with storytelling and heart.

05:59 played at The Hope Theatre 26-28 June

Photo Credit: Jack Nash

Reader Reviews

