Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Reveals New Details for Theatre Dance Lab

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre revealed further details for its new artist development programme for early-career musical theatre choreographers, Theatre Dance Lab.



The programme offers two early-career choreographers a paid residency to develop their practice, culminating in an industry showcase at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. The successful applicants will receive coaching from Drew McOnie and mentoring from the theatre’s producing team, as well as sessions with external choreographers. They will also have access to a rehearsal space, and professional dancers to work with.

Drew McOnie, Artistic Director said today, “I am thrilled to announce Theatre Dance Lab and offer this unique opportunity to early-career musical theatre choreographers. We are hugely grateful to both The Dorfman Foundation and the Garrick Charitable Trust for their generous support of the project. As a choreographer myself I am proud to be able to support the next generation of musical theatre dance makers and offer a new platform for the development of their work.”

Applications are open now and close on Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 12pm. Successful applicants will be invited for interview on 12 & 13 May 2025.



The programme will run from Monday 8 September to Friday 19 September 2025, with availability also required during the year to allow for mentoring sessions, coaching and meetings.



For more information and to apply, please visit: openairtheatre.com/theatre-dance-lab. Applicants should not currently be in training, they should have choreographed no more than three professional regional productions, and none in a SOLT venue.



Theatre Dance Lab is generously supported by The Dorfman Foundation and the Garrick Charitable Trust.



Theatre Dance Lab was previously announced as part of Drew McOnie’s inaugural season as Artistic Director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, which includes Shucked (10 May – 14 June 2025), Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill (19 – 22 June 2025), Noughts & Crosses (28 June – 26 July 2025), Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon (2 August – 20 September 2025), The Enormous Crocodile (15 August – 7 September 2025), and four Open Air Theatre Festivals, including family, dance and comedy takeover days, and a week-long music takeover that will close the season, presented in partnership with Communion ONE, further details to be announced.



