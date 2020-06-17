Reading Fringe Announces Digital Line-Up

From Laurel & Hardy, Shakespeare and Roald Dahl to live cabaret, photography and a showcase of East Asian talent from across the UK, the full line-up for next month's Reading Fringe Digital Festival has been announced.

The Fringe is going ahead in a new digital format from 17th - 26th July with over 50 live and prerecorded events available via their website. This year's Festival was made possible by emergency funding from the Arts Council and in particular the National Lottery, meaning that the vast majority of the programme will be free to watch, with the option to donate, alongside a handful of pay-to-view events. In both cases the money will go directly to the artists involved.

Over the 10 days of the Fringe viewers in Reading and all over the world will be able to watch theatre, comedy, music, magic, panel discussions, photo exhibitions, Q&As, poetry, family events, films, spoken word, drag shows, podcasts and more by registering at readingfringefestival.co.uk. The Festival kicks off on Friday 17th July with a live launch evening featuring musical-comedy duo the Jollyboat Pirates.

Festival director Zsuzsi Lindsay said: "We are thrilled that after a big jump in attendance last year we are able to keep that momentum going in this exciting new form, thanks to the Arts Council, the National Lottery, the artistic community and our partners. Once again we are showcasing the best in local, national and international talent - and we're delighted that this time around geography is no obstacle for the audience either."

Highlights include: Exit Pursued by Panda's From the Rooftops, a series of short plays from writers including Daniel York Loh and Jimin Suh; family fun with Roald Dahl & The Imagination Seekers; international theatre and dance project Love, Sex & Zombies; stand-up from Eleanor Conway and Preet Singh; The Laurel & Hardy Cabaret; and a wide range of music including jazz singer Purdy, experimental German outfit Transhuman Art Critics and award-winning acapella group Readiophonics. The full programme - plus registration and booking - is available now on readingfringefestival.co.uk.

