Ramin Karimloo, Diego Andrés Rodriguez, & More Join LOVE LIFE Benefit Concert

This February, the West End theatre community will come together for Love Life: West End Unites Against Cancer, a one-night-only concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in support of One For The Boys, the men’s health charity working to break the silence around male cancer.

Taking place on Sunday 1 February 2026, just ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February, this special event will unite performers, creatives, musicians and supporters for an evening of music, solidarity and storytelling. Tickets go on sale here at 10:00 am Friday, 5 December, with a pre-sale from 10:00 Thursday, 4 December.

The concert will be led by musical director Alan Williams (Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Funny Girl, Crazy For You) and directed by Rupert Hands (Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Roam), bringing together a world-class creative team for the event. The creative team also includes lighting design by Peter Small, sound design by Sound Quiet Time (Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson), and production management by Jack Boissieux.

The concert will feature performances and exclusive collaborations from West End theatre royalty, including Olivier Award Winners; Giles Terera MBE (Passing Strange, The Young Vic; Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre), Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre & St. James Theatre NYC; &Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre), David Thaxton (Roam, The Shaftesbury Theatre; Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre & St. James Theatre NYC).

Performing after their sell-out summer in Evita are Diego Andrés Rodriguez (Roam; The Shaftesbury Theatre; Evita, The London Palladium; Sunset Boulevard, St. James Theatre NYC), Bella Brown (Into The Woods, The Bridge Theatre; Evita, The London Palladium) and James Olivas (Evita, The London Palladium; American Idiot, Deaf West Los Angeles).

They are joined by West End stars Ramin Karimloo (Roam, The Shaftesbury Theatre; Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Todd Haimes Theatre NYC; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; The London Palladium), Jordan Luke Gage (Titanique, Criterion Theatre; Bonnie & Clyde, The Arts Theatre & Garrick Theatre), Lucie Jones (Wicked, The Victoria Apollo, 13 Going on 30, Manchester Opera House), Ben Joyce (Shucked, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; Back to the Future, The Adelphi Theatre) and Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown, The Lyric Theatre; &Juliet, Manchester Opera House; The Shaftesbury Theatre; Princess of Wales Toronto & Stephen Sondheim Theatre NYC) and Christina Bennington (Heathers, Theatre Royal Haymarket; Bat Out Of Hell, Manchester Opera House, The Dominion Theatre, Ed Mirvish Theatre Toronto & New York City Centre NYC).

The star-studded cast will be joined onstage by a live orchestra as they perform a variety of exclusive collaborations and performances, including an exclusive preview of Redcliffe from Jordan Luke Gage, with further special performances to be announced. Further names and special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

One For The Boys has a long history of drawing remarkable talent to its cause, with previous supporters including Sia, Nicole Scherzinger, Kylie Minogue, Adam Lambert, Paloma Faith and Mark Ronson, as well as global cultural figures such as Samuel L. Jackson, Stanley Tucci, Lewis Hamilton, Colin Firth and Margot Robbie. This event follows the success of Love Life: Broadway Unites Against Cancer in New York this autumn, which saw the Broadway community rally behind One For The Boys’ mission.

When the concert concludes at Drury Lane, the celebration will continue with an exclusive After Party for VIP and premium ticket holders. Guests will be welcomed into a vibrant late-night setting featuring live DJ sets and appearances from performers, creating a rare opportunity for artists, supporters and industry colleagues to come together in a shared expression of solidarity, joy and purpose.

About One For the Boys

One For The Boys is a men’s health charity tackling one of the biggest killers of men: silence. The organisation works to encourage people to speak up at the earliest sign that something might be wrong, placing early detection, open communication and emotional support at the heart of its mission. Too many men delay seeking help due to fear, stigma or the pressure to appear strong. One For The Boys seeks to change this culture by creating spaces for honest conversation and providing clear, accessible pathways to support.

Founded in the UK, the charity has produced some of the most high-profile awareness events of the last decade, from the Fashion Ball at the V&A to the Masked Rave at Troxy, and most recently Love Life: Broadway Unites Against Cancer at Cipriani 42nd Street. Its supporters include globally recognised artists and influential figures who have helped amplify its message, contributing to a growing international movement for earlier diagnosis, better awareness and compassionate support. Across all its work, the charity’s goal remains unwavering: to turn a frightening diagnosis into a hopeful journey, one conversation at a time.

Sofia Davis, Founder & CEO, One For The Boys, said, “The silence around male cancer is costing lives. By uniting the West End for this special event, we hope to break down stigma, empower people to speak up early, and support those navigating the mental and emotional impact of cancer. The West End’s support means the world, and together we can help save lives.”