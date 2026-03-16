Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison Will Lead GRACE PERVADES at Theatre Royal Haymarket
This West End production follows its sell-out premiere at the Theatre Royal Bath last summer.
Casting has been announced for the West End transfer of GRACE PERVADES, which opens at the Theatre Royal Haymarket next month, with performances from 24 April to 11 July 2026. This West End production follows its sell-out premiere at the Theatre Royal Bath last summer as part of the Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath Season. For more information and tickets, go to
Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison reprise their roles as Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, the greatest stars of the Victorian stage. David Hare's new play chronicles their careers, and those of Ellen's troubled and brilliant children – Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own profound contribution to the development of British theatre. Edith and Edward will be played by Ruby Ashbourne Serkis and Jordan Metcalfe, returning to their roles from the 2025 production.
The cast is completed with Youness Bouzinab, Giulia Innocenti, Tom Kanji, Harriet Leitch, Guy Paul, Chris Porter, Maggie Service, Saskia Strallen and Kathryn Wilder with Katherine Liley and Sam Perry.
Grace Pervades is directed by Jeremy Herrin, leading a world class creative team packed with multi-Olivier and Tony Award winners, with Bob Crowley (set designer), Fotini Dimou (Costume Designer), Peter Mumford (lighting designer), Elizabeth Purnell (sound designer), Akhila Krishnan (video designer),Susanna Peretz (wig, hair and make-up designer, Paul Englishby (composer) and Lucy Cullingford (movement director).
GRACE PERVADES is presented in the West End by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment and Second Half Productions.