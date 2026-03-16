Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison Will Lead GRACE PERVADES at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Routine is Maya’s religion. She lives by her schedule, even factoring in the unforeseen circumstances that might lead her to needing more time to rest on a Saturday. She manages the accounts of a food packaging company and lives in London with her boyfriend. Maya is as normal as it gets. She is our friend, our sister, our neighbour. She might be a bit neurotic, but aren’t we all? Abi Watkinson’s play is a damning look at the cult of productivity, a commentary on societal standards, and a precise indictment against the continuous pressure faced by women to grin and bear it.