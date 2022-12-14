Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Rachel Tucker Will Lead ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the London Palladium Next Year

The one-night-only concert is on Friday, April 7

Dec. 14, 2022  
Rachel Tucker Will Lead ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the London Palladium Next Year

West End and Broadway star Rachel Tucker is to lead the cast in a special one-night only concert of smash hit musical Annie Get Your Gun at the world-famous London Palladium.

Acclaimed leading lady Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked, We Will Rock You) will star as the legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley in the first-ever UK concert production of Irving Berlin's classic musical on Friday, April 7.

Rachel's performance will mark her return to the West End after starring as Annette / Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway, a role she originated in the London production, receiving best supporting actress nominations for the 2019 Olivier Awards and 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Joining Rachel will be star of stage and screen, Julian Ovenden as love interest Frank Butler. Julian has recently starred as Emile de Becque in the UK tour of South Pacific, and has featured in TV dramas The Crown, Bridgerton and Downton Abbey.

Speaking about taking on the role of Annie Oakley, Rachel Tucker said: "It's an absolute delight to be coming back to London and the West End to play such an iconic role as Annie Oakley at the legendary London Palladium.

"I can't wait to be back, and to be taking part in this special concert production celebrating the music of Annie Get Your Gun - there really is 'No Business Like Show Business'!"

When Buffalo Bill's Wild West show comes to town, it only takes one glance for sharp-shooting country girl Annie Oakley to fall head over heels for its star marksman, Frank Butler. Both have truly met their match, as the two compete and flirt, with plenty of ups and downs along the way.

Celebrating this fictionalised version of the real-life sharp-shooter Annie Oakley and her romance with Frank Butler, Annie Get Your Gun boasts a score of Irving Berlin classics including 'There's No Business Like Show Business', 'I Got Lost In His Arms', 'I Got The Sun In The Mornin'', 'Anything You Can Do,' and 'They Say It's Wonderful'.

Annie Get Your Gun first opened on Broadway in 1946 and then in the West End a year later in 1947. Both productions were a hit and the Oscar-winning film based on the musical followed in 1950.

A concert production was staged in New York in 2015 but Annie Get Your Gun will be the first time a concert production has ever been staged in the UK.

Annie Get Your Gun at The London Palladium is presented by live music and event promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Live Nation, in association with theatre producers Lambert Jackson Productions.

Lambert Jackson Creative Director Eliza Jackson said: "Annie Get Your Gun is a wonderful classic musical, full of memorable showtunes - who can forget the iconic song There's No Business Like Show Business?

"We can't wait to bring Rachel Tucker back to the West End to lead this one-off concert performance alongside Julian Ovenden, who we just know will be a wonderfully dashing Frank Butler."



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


MY BROTHERS KEEPER Comes to Theatre503 in February Photo
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER Comes to Theatre503 in February
Embarking on a story of intricate relationships within a community on the brink of great change, Relentless Productions and Theatre503 present My Brother’s Keeper. 
Photos: First Look at JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium Photo
Photos: First Look at JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium
All new production photos have been released for Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium. The panto plays from 10 December 2022 to 15 January 2023 this Christmas with a cast led by Dawn French, Julian Clary, Alexandra Burke, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Louis Gaunt, Rob Madge and Natalie McQueen.  
BROWN GIRLS DO IT TOO Comes to the Soho Theatre Photo
BROWN GIRLS DO IT TOO Comes to the Soho Theatre
BBC Sounds’ Brown Girls Do It Too the award-winning podcast from Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani explores the messy realities, fantasies and sexpectations of British Asian women, navigating life and relationships along the way. Following their incredible autumn 2022 world premiere, Tilted and Soho Theatre revive the hit show for an extended run at Soho Theatre from Tuesday 23 May to Saturday 10 June 2023.
Joe Lycett Joins Graham Nortons Variety Show Line Up at JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON Festival Photo
Joe Lycett Joins Graham Norton's Variety Show Line Up at JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON Festival
Award-winning comedian, writer and television host Joe Lycett will be joining Graham Norton live on stage at the Just For Laughs LONDON festival which is taking place from 2nd - 5th March 2023 at The O2.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SALT-WATER MOON at the Finborough TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For SALT-WATER MOON at the Finborough Theatre
December 13, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Finborough Theatre’s upcoming production of David French’s Salt-Water Moon.
Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To DemandSheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To Demand
December 13, 2022

Sheridan Smith ,who just three days ago announced her return to the West End in Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre for 12 weeks, has now announced that she will extend that run by another three weeks due to phenomenal demand following the tickets going on sale.
Gate Theatre Appoints Nicola Clements as Executive Director and CEOGate Theatre Appoints Nicola Clements as Executive Director and CEO
December 13, 2022

The Gate Theatre has announced the appointment of Nicola Clements as its new Executive Director and CEO. Nicola joined the Gate in November, succeeding Shawab Iqbal who stepped down to start a new position as Executive Director at Leeds Playhouse.
GREASE Will Return to London's Dominion Theatre in June 2023GREASE Will Return to London's Dominion Theatre in June 2023
December 13, 2022

After an incredibly successful run in summer 2022, Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE will return once again to the Dominion Theatre in London's West End from 2 June 2023. GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Casting to be announced.
Mike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACKMike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACK
December 13, 2022

Mike Bubbins will embark on his first ever solo stand up tour next year with brand new show Throwback. Opening in Maidenhead on 4th February he then heads to Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Leamington Spa, Northampton, Leicester, Portsmouth, Barry, Salford, Chorley, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newport, , Winchester, Birmingham, Treorchy, Rhyl, Milford Haven, Cardiff, Swindon and Port Talbot before concluding in London on 1st April.
share