ROMEO AND JULIET Cast Revealed At Shakespeare's Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare’s Globe has revealed the cast of Romeo and Juliet, directed by Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes (Much Ado About Nothing, 2024; The Comedy of Errors, 2023-24). Romeo and Juliet launches the summer season, running from 25 April until 2 August in The Globe Theatre.

The cast comprises Marcus Adolphy as Lord Montague / Apothecary, Rawaed Asde as Tybalt, Roman Asde as Benvolio, Michael Elcock as Mercutio, Léa des Garets as Lady Capulet, Josh Gordon as Sampson / Cover, Colm Gormley as Lord Capulet, Niamh James as Abram / Cover, John Lightbody as Friar Lawrence, David Olaniregun as Gregory / Cover, Joe Reynolds as Paris, Jamie-Rose Monk as Nurse, Dharmesh Patel as Prince / Peter, Abdul Sessay as Romeo, and Lola Shalam as Juliet.

Romeo and Juliet is designed by Paul Wills, with music composed by Grant Olding. Phillippe Cato is Associate Director, Maisie Carter is Fight Director, Tamsin Hurtado-Clarke is Movement Director, Bethan Clark is Intimacy Director, Si Trinder is Text Consultant, and Liz Flint is Voice Coach. Romeo and Juliet was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Casting Director at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Cast Bios

Marcus Adolphy will play Lord Montague / Apothecary. Theatre credits include: Closure (Theatre Royal Windsor); Wife of Willesden (USA Tour 2023 / Kiln Theatre); Signal Fires (Eastern Angles-Hightide); One Man Two Guvnors (Wolsey Theatre); War Horse (National Theatre UK Tour); The Convert (Gate Theatre); The Suicide, The Comedy of Errors (National Theatre); Backseat Drivers (The London Theatre); Keeler for Steven Levy and Paul Nicholas (The Charing Cross Theatre); Macbeth (with The Lost Company at The Last Refuge Theatre); The Chicago Cowboy (Rosemary Branch Theatre); Twelfth Night (The Old Bomb at The Nursery Theatre); Keeping Mum, 1867, A Christmas Carol (The Brockley Jack Theatre); The Children of Salt (debut at the Alma Theatre Bristol); Macbeth (Artrix Bromsgrove); Anyone Can Whistle (Bridewell Theatre). TV credits include: Hijack; The Sandman; Scott and Bailey; Father Figure; Doctors; and Emmerdale.

Rawaed Asde will play Tybalt. Rawaed trained at RADA and was part of the Open Door programme, graduating in 2023. He immediately booked a semi-regular role on Nightsleeper (BBC), which was released in 2024.

Roman Asde will play Benvolio. Roman trained at LAMDA. His theatre credits include: Gigi and Dar (Arcola Theatre).

Michael Elcock will play Mercutio. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Comedy of Errors. Previous theatre credits include: The Little Mermaid (Bristol Old Vic); Julius Caesar (Southwark Playhouse); Cowbois (RSC / Royal Court); Hex, The Visit (National Theatre); The Meaning of Zong (Bristol Old Vic); Arthur/Merlin (Iris Theatre); 846 Live, Heartfelt (Theatre Royal Stratford East); In a Word (Young Vic); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); Groove On Down The Road (Queen Elizabeth Hall). TV credits include: Queens of Mystery (Sly Fox). Film credits include: Kitchen Sink (Channel Four).

Léa des Garets will play Lady Capulet. Léa is an actor and writer from France, working between her home country and the UK. She recently made her debut as a playwright with GEORGE, in which she played the title role. After a West End showcase (CNW Program), GEORGE garnered critical acclaim during its 2024 run at the Omnibus Theatre. Theatre credits include: GEORGE (Criterion Theatre / Omnibus Theatre); Henry V (Cambridge Arts Theatre); I Am The Wind (Omnibus Theatre); Patience (Minack Theatre); Maklena (Edinburgh Fringe / UK tour / Ukraine tour). Voice credits include: Conte-Moi l’Aventure (ChérieFM); Bonjour London (voice and co-writer, NRJ); and collaborations with UNITAR, Netflix, and RNIB. TV and film credits include: My Very Royal Romance (Kalos TV); La Prison des Amoureuses Malheureuses (Window Zebra); and several short films, including Sabbatical (Amazon Prime); Chocolate Toothpaste, Only Tonight, Mita, and Gisette, the latter of which earned her a Best Actress Award (Short Stop International Film Festival).

Colm Gormley will play Lord Capulet. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes: Much Ado About Nothing, The Winter’s Tale, The Taming of the Shrew, As You Like It, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Tempest, The Merchant of Venice, and Twelfth Night. Other theatre credits include: An Interrogation (Hampstead Downstairs); Cowbois (RSC / Royal Court); Othello, Warhorse (National Theatre); The Winter’s Tale, King Lear, All’s Well That End’s Well, I’ll Be The Devil (RSC); Alice In Wonderland (Creation Theatre / Big Telly); Mother Courage And Her Children (Headlong / The Royal Exchange); The Country Girls (Chichester Festival Theatre); A Handful Of Stars (West End / Theatre 503); Twelfth Night (Sheffield Crucible / ETT); Dancing At Lughnasa (Royal And Derngate / Oxford Playhouse); Melmoth The Wanderer (Lyric Theatre Belfast / Tron Theatre Glasgow); Truth & Reconciliation (Royal Court); Still, The Blackbird Sings (Playhouse Derry / Project Theatre Dublin); Arsenic And Old Lace (Salisbury Playhouse); Death Of Long Pig (Finborough Theatre / Jerwood Space); Philidelphia Here I Come/Aristocrats (European Tour With Ourobourus); Twelfth Night (York Theatre Royal); Fighting Irish and The Boy With The Bomb In His Crisps (Belgrade Theatre, Coventry); The Time Step (Linda Marlowe Productions / Theatre 503); Smilin’ Through (The Drill Hall); The Ladies Cage (Manchester Royal Exchange / Finborough Theatre); The Water Harvest (Theatre 503); Merry Christmas Betty Ford (Lyric Theatre Belfast); The Early Bird – By Leo Butler (Ransom); The Resistible Rise Of Artuo Ui, The Seagull, Twelfth Night, Family Voices, The White Devil, Three Sisters, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Mercury Theatre Colchester); Elizabeth (Kabosh); Tricky (Blood In The Alley); The Blind Bird (Gate Theatre) and Kvetch (Artcore). TV credits include: McDonald and Dodds, Victoria Season 2, Titanic, Ultimate Force (ITV); Officially Special (Sky); Locked Up Abroad (Channel 5 / National Geographic); River City, The Message (BBC Television), and The Toys that Built America (National Geographic). Film credits include: Downhill (Outsider); Jimmy’s Hall (16 Films); Country of Hotels and Bloody Sunday (Paramount).

Josh Gordon will play Sampson / Cover. Josh graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2024. His theatre credits whilst training include: Angels in America, Sweet Science of Bruising, Julius Caesar, Earthquakes in London, and The Glue.

Niamh James will play Abram / Cover. Niamh trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Theatre credits include: To Kill a Mockingbird (West End / Sonia Friedman Productions); The Mirror and the Light (RSC / Playful Productions); Voices from Home (Arcola Theatre); The Weatherman (Park Theatre). Film credits include: Whispers of Smoke (Film Creatives).

John Lightbody will play Friar Lawrence. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing, The Winter’s Tale, Hamlet (2022), Richard III, and Henry VI (2019). Other theatre credits include: The Lost Disc, Microcosm (Soho Theatre); Terror, Three Sisters (Lyric Hammersmith); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Filter / Lyric Hammersmith / Australia); Each His Own Wilderness (Orange Tree Theatre); 66 Books, The Strange Wife (The Bush); Ghost Stories (Duke of York’s Theatre, West End); The English Game (Headlong); Treasure Island (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Richard III (Southwark Playhouse); Jane Eyre (Shared Experience); A Dolls House, Twelfth Night, Huddersfield (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Measure for Measure, Richard III; Taming of the Shrew (RSC); Beautiful People (Stephen Joseph Theatre); A Christmas Carol, The Sea, Admirable Crichton (Chichester Festival Theatre); Incarcerator, As You Like It (BAC); As You Like It (National Theatre); My Fat Friend (Bill Kenwright Ltd); Romeo & Juliet (Stray Theatre Company); Mansfield Park (Triumph Proscenium); Services (Gate Theatre); A Little Princess (Yvonne Arnaud); She Stoops to Conquer (Northern Stage). TV credits include: Treason, Lockwood & Co (Netflix); Holby City, Doctors, EastEnders, The Musketeers, Father Brown, Dalziel and Pascoe (BBC); Wallander, DCI Banks (Left Bank Pictures); Agatha Raisin (Sky 1); The Mil (C4); The Bletchley Circle (World Productions); Midsomer Murders (ITV); The Bill (Thames Television); The Royal (Granada Television). Film credits include: A Fistful of Karma (Wild night films); The Flood (Flood Films); A Bunch of Amateurs (Isle of Man Films); How to Lose Friends and Alienate People (Paramount); Maybe Baby (BBC / Inconceivable Films); The Stick Up (Mermaid). Radio credits include: Eleanor Rising (Duke William) and BBC Radio Rep (BBC Radio 4).

David Olaniregun will play Gregory / Cover. David most recently starred in Beyond Paradise (BBC One) and will be seen in the second season of an upcoming Disney+ series. Additional screen work includes comedy series B@IT (Channel 4) and the pilot episode of The Ambassador. David is a recent member of the National Youth Theatre Rep Company, where he trained, and is a founding member of The Working Collective, also having trained there. He has been part of both the inaugural Jamie Lloyd Young Company and the Stratford East Young Company.

Joe Reynolds will play Paris. Joe graduated last year from The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Theatre credits include: A Christmas Carol, Angels In America, and As You Like It (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama).

Jamie-Rose Monk will play Nurse. Jamie-Rose Monk trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Previous credits at Shakespeare’s Globe includes: Hansel and Gretel, Princess Essex, and The Taming of The Shrew. Other theatre credits include: (the) Woman (UK Tour); Christmas Actually (The Southbank Centre); Greatest Days The Musical (National Tour); The Witch Finder’s Sister (Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch); Talent (Sheffield Crucible); Dick Whittington (National Theatre); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre); The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Park Theatre); Yap Yap Yap (Royal Festival Hall / Soho Theatre); Fat - A One Woman Show (Hackney Showrooms / Gaggle Productions); The Poisoners' Pact (Stuff of Dreams Tour); Monologue Slam Winner's Edition (Theatre Royal Stratford East / Triforce Promotions). TV credits include: My Lady Jane (Amazon Studios); Gangsta Granny Strikes Again (BBC); Doctors (Semi Regular, BBC); Holby City (BBC); Class Dismissed (Series Regular, Series 1-3, CBBC); Gameface (Objective Fiction). Film credits include: Holmes & Watson (Columbia Pictures Corporation). Comedy credits include: Buttery Brown Monk (Leicester Square Theatre); The Gag Show (Gaggle Productions). Radio credits include: Sketchtopia S1 & S2, Athena’s Cancel Culture (BBC Radio 4).

Dharmesh Patel will play Prince / Peter. Dharmesh trained at Hope St Physical Theatre School. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, The Captive Queen, Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Tempest, and Cymbeline. Theatre credits include: Dr Strangelove (West End); Dear Octopus, Slow Time (National Theatre); Julius Caesar, Anthony and Cleopatra, Titus Andronicus, King Lear, Hamlet, Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, Romeo and Juliet, American Trade, The Grain Store, Morte d’Arthur (Royal Shakespeare Company); Groan Ups (Mischief Theatre); Romeo and Juliet, Duchess of Malfi, Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland (Creation Theatre); Macbeth (Big Telly Theatre); A Belly Full (Theatre at the Mill); Double Dealer (Orange Tree); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Lyric Theatre / Filter); East is East (National Tour); Fever Dream Southside (Citizens Theatre); Albion (Bush Theatre); England Away (National Tour); Too Clever by Half (Manchester Exchange); The Snow Queen (Trestle) Happy and Married? (Freedom Studios); Satyagraha (Improbable / New York); Beauty and the Beast (Lyric Hammersmith); Satygraha (Improbable / ENO); Coast (Contact, Manchester); Too Close to Home (Lyric Hammersmith / Tour); Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Octagon, Bolton); Silent Cry (Red Ladder Theatre); The Happy Prince (Leicester Haymarket Theatre). TV credits include: Sabotage (Channel 4); Vera (ITV); Casualty, Doctors, Casualty, Ray’s Daze (BBC).

Abdul Sessay will play Romeo. Abdul Sessay graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2023. His theatre credits include: Sweat (Manchester Royal Exchange). TV credits include: Piglets (ITVX). Film credits include: My Oxford Year (Netflix).

Lola Shalam will play Juliet. Theatre credits include: Gigi & Dar (Arcola Theatre); Macbeth (Wessex Grove / Underbelly); Women, Beware the Devil (Almeida Theatre). TV credits include: Quarter Life (Left Handed & Jax Media for Amazon).

Comments