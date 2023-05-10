RIDE is Returning To London To Southwark Playhouse Elephant This Summer

It's 1894 and as the bicycle is sweeping change across America, Annie Londonderry has a wager to settle: can a woman cycle across the world? 4 continents in 15 months: easy! Except she's only been on a bicycle twice. From moneymaking masquerades as a Harvard professor to hunting tigers with German royalty, Annie spins the media into a frenzy with tales of her thrilling escapades. But with time running out and press coverage spiralling, she soon discovers that no matter how many miles she rides, the secrets of her past are never far behind.

Hold on to your handlebars and join Annie on the journey of a lifetime in this 'sublime, pitch perfect' (WhatsOnStage) new musical that will leave you breathless!

Liv Andrusier returns to the saddle straight from her win at the OffWestEnd Awards for her

"barnstorming performance" (The Stage) as Annie Londonderry in this five-star production that "ticks literally all of the boxes" (Musical Theatre Musings). New cast members joining her are Katy Ellis as Martha Smith and Fallon Mondlane as the alternate for both roles.

The show will preview at Curve Theatre, Leicester Friday 7 July - Saturday 15 July.

The original cast album will be launched on 9 June by Broadway Records.





Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams are award-winning composers and lyricists. Their musicals (as Bottle Cap Theatre) include 'Ride' (VAULT Festival sell out and award winner 2020); 'The Limit' (winner of VAULT Festival's People's Choice Award and Origins Award for Outstanding New Work 2019); and song-cycle 'Part A' (Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show). Their work has been performed at venues including The Other Palace, The Roundhouse and The Leicester Square Theatre, and has been developed with drama schools including The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Arts Ed. In 2021, Freya was awarded a prestigious MGC Futures Bursary, and Jack and Freya were joint winners of The Chamber Musical Prize developed by Adam Lenson and Katy Lipson. They are currently developing 'May', a new musical.