Principal Cast Set For PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL in the West End

As rehearsals begin for the world premiere of Paddington the Musical, the principal cast and further members of the creative team have been revealed. The production opens at the Savoy Theatre on Sunday, 30 November, with previews from Saturday, 1 November.

Paddington the Musical is adapted from the much-loved books written by Michael Bond, and the award-winning films by STUDIOCANAL, with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard.

The principal cast is Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr. Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs. Brown), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde), Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber), Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird), and the role of Jonathan Brown is played by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse.

Also announced is the additional creative team working alongside Sheppard – Matt Brind (Musical Supervisor, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Ellen Kane (Choreographer), Tom Pye (Scenic Designer), Gabriella Slade (Costume Designer), Paddington Bear Designer: To be revealed, Neil Austin (Lighting Designer), Gareth Owen (Sound Designer), Ash J Woodward (Video Designer and Animation), Campbell Young Associates (Hair, Wig & Make-Up Designer), Majid Adin (Illustration and additional Animation), Laura Bangay (Musical Director), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (Casting Director), and Nick Hockaday (Young Persons' Casting Director), Javier Marzan (Physical Comedy Consultant, Tobago and D-Lime (Additional Music Consultants).

Full cast, including Paddington Casting, Bear Designer and Bear Creative team to be announced shortly.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said today, “Having had the immense privilege to work with Tom, Jessica and Luke to create and develop this brand-new musical over several years, it's incredibly exciting to be starting rehearsals with this extraordinary company. We can't wait until the first preview, when we will reveal who will be playing Paddington, and the brilliant creative team who are responsible for bringing this very special bear to life on stage.”

Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL, Chief Content Officer of CANAL+ and Deputy CEO of CANAL+ comments, “We are so proud to announce our brilliantly talented company today as we look forward to Paddington's highly anticipated stage debut in London's West End. As with our films and series, we have put such genuine care into Paddington the Musical to ensure that audiences will truly delight in Paddington's next adventure. It's a true privilege for everyone at STUDIOCANAL to be part of Paddington's legacy.”

When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens.

But London isn't all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

Packed with show-stopping songs, dazzling choreography, mischief and mayhem at every turn – and of course, marmalade sandwiches – Paddington the Musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond's books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film.

Michael Bond's A Bear Called Paddington was published in 1958 by Collins, later Harper Collins – the first of 29 Paddington books he was to write, with the final one Paddington at St. Paul's, published posthumously in 2018. The books have sold over 35 million copies worldwide.

Paddington has been adapted for television several times – first by the BBC in 1976, voiced by Michael Hordern; and most recently adapted by STUDIOCANAL who have produced three Emmy Award-winning series of The Adventures of Paddington. Paddington has also enjoyed three successful big-screen outings, all produced and developed by STUDIOCANAL – Paddington released in 2014, Paddington 2 in 2017, and Paddington in Peru in 2024, enjoying critical and commercial acclaim.