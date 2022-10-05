Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pleasance London Date Announced For Sasha Ellen's CREEPS AND GEEKS

Creeps and Geeks is part of Pleasance London's Best of Edinburgh season on Tuesday 15th November at 7.40pm.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Why can't men and women be on the same team? Is it because of men with vans called Barry? Is because of killer sex robots, or it is it because of sambuca? Or all of the above?

Sasha Ellen (BBC Radio 4 Extra, Leicester Comedy Festival Best New Show Nominee 2022) takes a hilarious journey into unsafe spaces, encountering prosecco pests, level 9 healers and strangely sexy quiz masters.

On a standard girls night out, with an equal amount of larks and perils, Sasha is all to aware of the hazards women take for granted and decides that shrugging them off isn't good enough.

'Men be horny' and women feeling sex-scared all the time just won't cut it in a post-#MeToo world, but does that mean we will always have to be on high alert? Sasha looks at the language around fear and comes up with an eye-watering solution to level-up.

Comedian, writer and actor, Sasha Ellen's first Edinburgh Fringe show, a romantic comedy called Signal Failure, transferred to the Soho Playhouse in New York and her first solo stand-up show, Accidents Happen to Sasha Ellen, transferred to the Soho Theatre in London. A work-in-progress of this show, Creeps and Geeks, was nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Sasha co-wrote a sitcom shortlisted for BAFTA's Rocliffe Competition (TV Comedy) and has written material for BBC Radio 4 Extra.

Sasha's jokes have appeared in the Best Jokes of the Fringe collections of The Times and The Telegraph, and she has appeared on Times Radio and BBC Radio Scotland.

Other live work includes comedy game show Character Building Experience. Created and hosted by Sasha, the show is a unique mini-adventure with improvised music, songs and questionable choices.




