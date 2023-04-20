Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Photos: WICKED Extends Booking and Releases All New Production Photos

Booking has extended to Sunday 2 June 2024.

Apr. 20, 2023  

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, today releases 400,000 new tickets, extending public booking to Sunday 2 June 2024. New production photos have been released as well, which can be viewed below!

"One of the most successful musicals of all time" (BBC News), Wicked is already the 12th longest-running production in West End history and has won over 100 awards including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, eleven WhatsOnStage Awards, and a Grammy.

Wicked currently stars Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Mark Curry (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Joshua Clemetson, Fergus Dale, Effie Rae Dyson, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Ross Harmon, Kate Leiper, Nick Len, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, PaddyJoe Martin, Millie Mayhew, Harry Mills, Daniel Parrott, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Christine Tucker, Jaydon Vijn, and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

Whilst continuing its West End run, Wicked will open a UK & Ireland Tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023, and then travel to Bristol Hippodrome, Birmingham Hippodrome, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Southampton Mayflower Theatre, Liverpool Empire, Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Sunderland Empire, Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre, and Manchester Palace Theatre.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's musical is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Wicked
Alexia Khadime and Lucy St. Louis

Wicked
Alexia Khadime

Wicked
Cast

Wicked
Cast

Wicked
Cast

Wicked
Lucy St. Louis

Wicked
Lucy St. Louis




Related Stories
Go Live Theatre Projects Announces A Relaxed Performance of WICKED Photo
Go Live Theatre Projects Announces A Relaxed Performance of WICKED
As part of World Autism Acceptance Week, Go Live Theatre Projects (formerly Mousetrap Theatre Projects) has announced a Relaxed Performance of the well-loved musical, Wicked, at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.
Photos: First Look at Alexia Khadime, Lucy St. Louis, and More in WICKED Photo
Photos: First Look at Alexia Khadime, Lucy St. Louis, and More in WICKED
All new production photos have been released from the UK production of WICKED, featuring Alexia Khadime as ‘Elphaba’, Lucy St. Louis as ‘Glinda’, Caitlin Anderson as ‘Nessarose’, and Joe Thompson-Oubari as ‘Boq’. Check out the photos here!
Laura Pick Will Lead UK and Ireland Tour Cast of WICKED Photo
Laura Pick Will Lead UK and Ireland Tour Cast of WICKED
WICKED will fly to cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland from December 2023. The cast will be led by former West End 'Elphaba' Laura Pick.
Video: WICKED & National Literacy Trust Launch School Competition Photo
Video: WICKED & National Literacy Trust Launch School Competition
Watch Mark Curry, curently starring as The Wizard in Wicked, introduce 'Wicked Writers: Be the Change', a new school competition.

More Hot Stories For You


LIFE OF PI, THE DRIFTERS GIRL & More Set for Upcoming New Victoria Theatre SeasonLIFE OF PI, THE DRIFTERS GIRL & More Set for Upcoming New Victoria Theatre Season
April 19, 2023

The New Victoria Theatre in Woking has released their newest brochure announcing full details of their upcoming season. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Video: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates 5th Anniversary in the West EndVideo: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates 5th Anniversary in the West End
April 19, 2023

Watch a video celebrating the 5 year anniversary of Tina: The Tina Turner musical in the West End.
Photos: New Images of John McCrea and Aimee Lou Wood in CABARETPhotos: New Images of John McCrea and Aimee Lou Wood in CABARET
April 19, 2023

CABARET at the Kit Kat Club has released new production images of John McCrea as Emcee and Aimee Lou Wood as Sally Bowles. Check out the photos here!
Battersea Arts Centre Presents THE POWER (OF) FRAGILEBattersea Arts Centre Presents THE POWER (OF) FRAGILE
April 19, 2023

The Power (of) the Fragile, a duet between mother and son is an authentic narrative and performance from Mohamed Toukabri and Latifa and is part of Shubbak Festival, the UK's premier festival of contemporary Arab arts and culture. Shubbak Festival is taking place across London, key UK locations, and online throughout 23rd June – 9th July 2023.
EIGHT SONGS FOR A MAD KING Will Be Performed by Elaine Mitchener at Wigmore HallEIGHT SONGS FOR A MAD KING Will Be Performed by Elaine Mitchener at Wigmore Hall
April 19, 2023

British Afro-Caribbean experimental vocalist, movement artist and composer Elaine Mitchener will become the first woman in the UK to perform Sir Peter Maxwell Davies's 1969 music-theatre landmark Eight Songs for a Mad King during a late-night concert on Friday 26 May, 2023 at London’s Wigmore Hall.
share