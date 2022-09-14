Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kinky Boots
Click Here for More on Kinky Boots

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere

The new production will run at New Wolsey Theatre 1 – 24 September, and Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch from 28 September – 22 October.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have released first look images and video of Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie) and Aruhan Galieva (Lauren) from their upcoming production of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots. This new staging marks the first UK revival and regional premiere of the show.

Get a first look at photos and video beow!


The new production, which will be directed by Tim Jackson, will run at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 - 24 September (Press Night: 8 September) and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 28 September - 22 October (Press Night: 29 September).

Based on the Miramax motion picture, the musical adaptation features a Tony-Award nominated book by Harvey Fierstein and Tony and Grammy award-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

Photo credit: Mike Kwasniak

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
The cast

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
Will Aundell and Cast

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
Tim Parker and Matt Corner

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
The cast

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
The cast

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
The cast

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
Keanu Adolphus

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
Keanu Adolphus

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
Keanu Adolphus

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
Aruhan Galieva

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
Anna Soden and Matt Corner

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
The Angels

Photos & Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS First UK Revival and Regional Premiere
Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn and Matt Corner


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Newly Dedicated James Earl Jones TheatreVIDEO: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Newly Dedicated James Earl Jones Theatre
September 14, 2022

Earlier this week, the Cort Theatre was officially renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in honor of the iconic multi-award-winning American actor! Go inside the ceremony, which included special guests Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Danielle Brooks, cast members from the Tony-winning Best Musical, A Strange Loop and more!
VIDEO: Watch James Earl Jones See His Newly Dedicated Broadway Theatre for the First TimeVIDEO: Watch James Earl Jones See His Newly Dedicated Broadway Theatre for the First Time
September 13, 2022

The Shubert Organization, Inc. officially dedicated and revealed the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre, formerly the Cort Theatre, in honor of the iconic multi-award-winning American actor. The dedication ceremony follows a $47 million restoration and expansion of the building. Watch the full video interview!
VIDEO: First Look at 'Up' From SING STREET at The HuntingtonVIDEO: First Look at 'Up' From SING STREET at The Huntington
September 13, 2022

All new production footage has been released from SING STREET at The Huntington with a clip of the song “Up” by Gary Clark and John Carney. Check out the video here!
VIDEO: Angelica Ross and Brandon Victor Dixon Take First Bows in CHICAGOVIDEO: Angelica Ross and Brandon Victor Dixon Take First Bows in CHICAGO
September 13, 2022

Last night, September 12, Angelica Ross ('Pose,' 'American Horror Story') made her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago.  Also joining the company on Monday were Brandon Victor Dixon in the role of 'Billy Flynn' and Amra-Faye Wright who returned to the role of 'Velma Kelly'. Check out video of their first curtain call!
VIDEO: Go Inside Paramount Theatre's Opening Night of DREAMGIRLSVIDEO: Go Inside Paramount Theatre's Opening Night of DREAMGIRLS
September 12, 2022

The Paramount Theatre launches its 11th Broadway Series with Dreamgirls, August 31-October 16, 2022. Go inside the opening night curtain call and meet the cast!