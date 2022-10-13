Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED

op tier cutting edge contemporary artists have been hand-picked to respond to ‘Cages’ themes, style and storytelling.

Oct. 13, 2022  

On Wednesday 12 October, The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios launched their new exhibition 'CAGED'.

See photos below!

This third collaboration between The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios is inspired by 'Cages', the new production, fresh from LA, which was recently unveiled to UK audiences at Riverside. Top tier cutting edge contemporary artists have been hand-picked to respond to 'Cages' themes, style and storytelling. The exhibition includes: a life-like beating human heart lenticular artwork by the superstar light artist Lauren Baker; a futuristic handmade neon flower painting by the multidisciplinary artist Naomi Wallens; contributions from newcomers to the Art Hound Family, the Cameron Twins; and a custom neon monkey installation by 'Punk Rock Legend' Mark Illuminati and Amy Winehouse's tattoo artist Henry Hate.


The opening event saw the artists joined by members of the cast of Cages who were photographed with key exhibits before taking the stage for their evening's performance.

The show runs until 1 January and is free to enter at Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, Hammersmith.

Photo credit: Elliott Franks

