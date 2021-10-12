Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 35th Anniversary in the UK!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA stars double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as ‘The Phantom’, Lucy St Louis as ‘Christine Daaé’ and Rhys Whitfield as ‘Raoul’.

Oct. 12, 2021  

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA celebrated its 35th Anniversary at Her Majesty's Theatre on Monday 11 October with guests in attendance including Boy George, Max Whitlock, Dr. Ranj, The Vivienne, Melanie Blatt, Chris Moyles, Amy Hart, Jeremy Vine and Matt Richardson.

Check out photos below!

The cast also includes Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

The Phantom of the Opera
Nina Wadia

The Phantom of the Opera
Nick Ferrari

The Phantom of the Opera
Myles Dobson and A'Whora (aka George Boyle)

The Phantom of the Opera
Max Whitlock

The Phantom of the Opera
Matt Richardson and Sam Rollinson

The Phantom of the Opera
Lisa Snowdon

The Phantom of the Opera
The Vivienne (aka James Lee Williams)

The Phantom of the Opera
The Vivienne (aka James Lee Williams)

The Phantom of the Opera
Sandra Phylis Conolly and Nick Ferrari

The Phantom of the Opera
Sam Rollinson

The Phantom of the Opera
Pete Waterman

The Phantom of the Opera
Paul Phear

The Phantom of the Opera
Grace Beverley

The Phantom of the Opera
Ellie Hecht and Dr Alex George.

The Phantom of the Opera
Dr Ranj Singh and Guest

The Phantom of the Opera
Chris Moyles and Tiffany Austin

The Phantom of the Opera
Boy George

The Phantom of the Opera
Boy George

The Phantom of the Opera
Amy Hart

The Phantom of the Opera
Alice Beer

The Phantom of the Opera
Abbie Quinnen

The Phantom of the Opera
Lilyella Zender and Melanie Blatt

The Phantom of the Opera
Kay Burley

The Phantom of the Opera
Jeremy Vine

The Phantom of the Opera
Jenni Falconer

The Phantom of the Opera
Jenni Falconer

The Phantom of the Opera
Jane Moore

The Phantom of the Opera
The Company

The Phantom of the Opera
The Company

The Phantom of the Opera
Saori Oda, Rhys Whitfield, Killian Donnelly, Lucy St. Louis

The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera
Killian Donnelly

The Phantom of the Opera
Killian Donnelly and Lucy St. Louis

The Phantom of the Opera
Cameron Mackintosh and Lucy St. Louis

