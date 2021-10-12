Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 35th Anniversary in the UK!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA celebrated its 35th Anniversary at Her Majesty's Theatre on Monday 11 October with guests in attendance including Boy George, Max Whitlock, Dr. Ranj, The Vivienne, Melanie Blatt, Chris Moyles, Amy Hart, Jeremy Vine and Matt Richardson.

Check out photos below!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA stars double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as 'The Phantom', Lucy St Louis as 'Christine Daaé' and Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul'.

The cast also includes Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.