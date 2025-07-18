Mischief Will Record THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES Live Ahead of Final West End Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As Mischief's critically acclaimed and hilarious new caper The Comedy About Spies heads to its final West End performance on 5 September 2025, three performances of the show will be recorded live at London's Noël Coward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre on 20 August at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and 21 August at 7.30pm.

For anyone who wishes to be part of the audience for these very special filmed performances which plan to capture the joy and laughter the five-star hit is bringing to the West End every night, tickets are now available. Plans for releasing the capture are still being finalised and will be shared in due course.

Since The Comedy About Spies, written by Mischief's Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, began its hugely successful run at the Noël Coward Theatre in April, 1545 bottles of Shiraz have been thrown out of the window, there have been 315 pigeon attacks and 115 bananas have been eaten on stage.

The Comedy About Spies stars members of the original Mischief Company - Dave Hearn, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit with Adele James making her Mischief debut. They are joined by ensemble members: Macadie Amoroso, Adam Byron, Matt Cavendish, Allie Dart, Colm Gleeson, Niall Ransome and Ashley Tucker.

Mischief, the multi award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery and the upcoming Christmas Carol Goes Wrong are entertaining audiences at the Noël Coward Theatre for the next seven weeks with this uproarious 1960's spy escapade, bursting with bungled missions, tangled identities, and miscommunication that's anything but covert.

When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London's Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you've got a mission that's hilariously out of control.

The Director is Matt DiCarlo, Set Design is David Farley, Costume Design is by Deborah Andrews, the Movement Director is Shelley Maxwell, Lighting Design is by Johanna Town, Sound Design and Composition is by Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes, Casting by Lucy Jenkins CDG & Sooki McShane CDG, Additional Casting by Heather Basten CDG CSA and the Executive Producer is Jonathan Sayer.

The Comedy About Spies is presented by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence in association with Jo Danvers.