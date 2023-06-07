Photos: Ruthie Henshall, Adam Garcia & The Cast of 42 STREET Arrive at Sadler's Wells

The cast also features Les Dennis as Bert Barry Nicole Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer, and more.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

See photos of the cast of 42nd Street arriving at Sadler’s Wells ahead of their first performance this evening, where it will play until Sunday 2 July.
 
The cast is stars Ruthie Henshall as Dorothy Brock, Adam Garcia as Julian Marsh, Les Dennis as Bert Barry Nicole Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer,  Michael Praed as Pat Denning, Josefina Gabrielle as Maggie Jones, Sam Lips as Billy Lawlor, with Erica-Jayne Alden, George Beet, Charlie Bishop, Briana Craig, Ashleigh Graham, Alyn Hawke, Aimee Hodnett, Connor Hughes, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Ben Middleton, Benjamin Mundy, Anthony Ofoegbu and Jessica Wright.
 
This new production is directed by Jonathan Church (Singin’ in the Rain, The Drifters Girl) with choreography and design by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker, video design by Jon Driscoll, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and orchestrations by Larry Blank.
 
This iconic song-and-dance spectacular features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including the title number, “We’re In The Money”, “Lullaby of Broadway”, “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” and “I Only Have Eyes For You”. 42nd STREET is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breath-taking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect.
 
Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest show…and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

42nd STREET has music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, based on the novel by Bradford Ropes. Original direction and dances were by Gower Champion. The show was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

Sam Lips, Nicole Lily Baisden, Josefina Gabrielle, Les Dennis, Ruthie Henshall, Adam Garcia and Anthony Ofoegbu

The company

Sam Lips, Nicole Lily Baisden, Josefina Gabrielle, Les Dennis, Ruthie Henshall, Adam Garcia and Anthony Ofoegbu

Sam Lips, Nicole Lily Baisden, and company.

Josefina Gabrielle, Les Dennis, Adam Garcia, Ruthie Henshall

Ruthie Henshall and the company




