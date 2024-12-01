Photos: PINOCCHIO at Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford East has released first-look production images for this year’s pantomime, PINOCCHIO, playing until 04 January 2025. Check out the photos below!

Famous for tearing up the rulebook and telling classic stories with a special East London twist, this year’s pantomime features Stratford East’s signature blend of show-stopping original music, side-splitting comedy and enchanting sets and costumes that will transport audiences into a world of magic and wonder.

PINOCCHIO celebrates the return of award-winning writer Trish Cooke (Book and Lyrics), Stratford East panto veteran Robert Hyman (Music and Lyrics) and Director Omar F. Okai as the venue celebrates their 140th anniversary season.

The cast includes beloved panto dame Michael Bertenshaw returning to the stage as Blue Rinse Fairy, Rushand Chambers as Sly Fox, Dylan Collymore as Pinocchio, Nicole Louise-Lewis as Krik Krak, Charlotte Louise as Ella/Taylor and Dance Captain, Tok Morakinyo as Geppetto, Jhanaica Van Mook as Miss Kat, and Travis Wood as Lampwick/Antonio. MD/Keys Nick Barstow is joined by Perry Melius on Drums/Percussion and Sara Farina on Bass.

The production team includes Set and Costume Designer Stewart J. Charlesworth, Lighting Designer Bretta Gerecke, Sound Designer Gareth Fry, Musical Director Nick Barstow, Choreographer Claudimar Neto, Assistant Choreographers Abz Kareem and Bradley Salter, Assistant Director Sadie-Jean Shirley, Casting Consultant Jill Green CDG, Casting Associate Tom Shiels, and Costume Supervisor Alice Lessing.

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller

