Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End

New character images have been released from the multi award-winning Hadestown, which will open at the Lyric Theatre, London with performances from Saturday 10 February 2024.

See all the photos here!

Winner of 8 Tony® Awards including ‘Best Musical’ and a Grammy® Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, Hadestown returns to London five years after its sold-out run at the National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 340 million streams to date.  It won the Grammy Award® for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart. 

The West End cast will include Dónal Finn (Orpheus) known for playing Mat Cauthon in Series 2 of Prime’s The Wheel of Time, Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice) who is currently starring as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Grammy® Award-winner Zachary James (Hades) who originated the role of Lurch in The Addams Family at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway and the role of Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass Opera The Perfect American at Teatro Real in Madrid, Musical Theatre actress and singer Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) whose many credits include originating the roles of Mrs. Corry in Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre and Nurse in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, and Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) who originated the role of Fairy Godmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Princess Desiree in Upstart Crow at the Apollo Theatre and who previously performed in Hadestown at the National Theatre.

Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel will play the Fates and Lauren Azania,Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short will play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.  A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Hadestown
Eurydice

Hadestown
Hades

Hadestown
Hades & Persephone

Hadestown
Hermes

Hadestown
Orpheus

Hadestown
Orpheus & Euridice

Hadestown
Persephone

Hadestown
The Fates




