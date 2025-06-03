Photos: New Cast Joins THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After accidentally missing the 4000th performance of The Play That Goes Wrong at London’s Duchess Theatre, Mischief tonight celebrates the 4001st performance of the show and the first performance of the new West End cast. Check out all new photos of the new cast below!

Plus, check out a video of both casts celebrating the milestone performance here:

Trying to get it right his time are: Izzy Edmunds-Clarke as Annie, Jack Hardwick as Chris, Robert Jackson as Robert, Jonty Peach as Jonathan, Charlotte Scott as Sandra, Mitesh Soni as Dennis, Tom Wainwright as Max and Ronnie Yorke as Trevor. Winston the dog returns to play Winston the dog. (If Winston is found). The understudies are: Alex Blackie, Jake Burgum, Kitty Devlin, Louise Hoare and Ed Shamwana.

Following 4000 consecutive shows of on-stage disasters, over 2,600 fire extinguishers and actors getting hit (by objects or each other) more than 125,545 times, The Play That Goes Wrong is remarkably still booking, now until August 2026.

The Olivier Award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, now in its 11th year, opened at London’s Duchess Theatre in September 2014. The production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre playing to only four paying customers. The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name ‘Mischief’ and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Comments

