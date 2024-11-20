Photos: New Cast Joins STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW as Booking Extends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production images have been released featuring the new cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The show has also announced an extension until 7 September 2025 at the Phoenix Theatre, with over 13,000 tickets released at £30. Check out the photos below!

The cast is Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Jack Crumlin (Lonnie Byers), Rhianna Dorris (Sue Anderson), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Jack Gardner (Walter Henderson),Louis Healy (Henry Creel), Joshua James (Dr Brenner), Andy Langtree (Victor Creel), Callum Maxwell (Bob Newby), Betsy Mayle (Claudia Yount), Miranda Mufema (Patty Newby), Michael Murray (Alan Munson), Lauren O’Neil (Virginia Creel), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Jessica Rhodes (Joyce Maldonado), George Smale (James Hopper Jr), Barney Wilkinson (Ted Wheeler) and Edie Wright (Karen Childress). Alternating the role of Alice Creel are Lily Crawford, Scarlett Davies, India Moon and Pixie Robbins. They are joined by Chloe Akuma, Harry Ames, Sophie Atherton, Levi Bent, Mat Betteridge, Amara Campbell, Lois Churcher, Flora Dawson, Benjamin Lafayette, Jake Mavis, Karen Mavundukure, Chris Porter, Marianna Scott and Jonny Warr.

Written by Kate Trefry and with direction by Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin, the production opened to rave reviews at the Phoenix Theatre on 14 December 2023. The show, currently breaking box office records at Phoenix Theatre where it is now booking until 7 September 2025, has won several awards including the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics’ Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. It was announced earlier this year that Stranger Things: The First Shadow will transfer to Broadway in 2025, opening at the Marquis Theatre on 22 April, with previews from 28 March.

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design byBrigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect by William Conacher, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

