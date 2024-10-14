Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released of the new cast of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London. Check out the photos below!

The London cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Luke Jasztal* as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Izi Maxwell as Sophie and Ben Irish as Sky, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances. Also in the cast are Harriet Samuels as Ali, Zaynah Ahmed as Lisa, Jamie Landmann as Eddie and Thomas Walton as Pepper. Finally, the ensemble is made up of Mia Anthony Coffield, Franky Attard, Matthew Barrow, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Timmy Driscoll, Andrew Gallo, Lawrence Guntert, Lauren Hall, Samantha Ivey, Genevieve Jameson, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Emma Odell, Tom Parsons, Adam Scotland, Jonah Sercombe, Ella Tweed and Maisie Waller.

MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th birthday on 6 April 2024, making it only the third musical to reach 25 in the history of the West End. It is now the third longest running West End musical of all time.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

