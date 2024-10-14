News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London

The musical is now playing at the Novello Theatre.

By: Oct. 14, 2024
Mamma Mia! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £15
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

All new production photos have been released of the new cast of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London. Check out the photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London
Melissa Errico Will Perform SONDHEIM IN THE CITY at Cadogan Hall Next Year
The Turbine Theatre Will Close its Doors
Tickets on Sale For Marisha Wallace in Concert at the Adelphi Theatre

The London cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Luke Jasztal* as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Izi Maxwell as Sophie and Ben Irish as Sky, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances.  Also in the cast are Harriet Samuels as Ali, Zaynah Ahmed as Lisa, Jamie Landmann as Eddie and Thomas Walton as Pepper. Finally, the ensemble is made up of Mia Anthony Coffield, Franky Attard, Matthew Barrow, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Timmy Driscoll, Andrew Gallo, Lawrence Guntert, Lauren Hall, Samantha Ivey, Genevieve Jameson, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Emma Odell, Tom Parsons, Adam Scotland, Jonah Sercombe, Ella Tweed and Maisie Waller. 

MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th birthday on 6 April 2024, making it only the third musical to reach 25 in the history of the West End.  It is now  the third longest running West End musical of all time.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
Zaynah Ahmed, Izi Maxwell, Harriet Samuel

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
Thomas Walton, Jamie Landmann, Ben Irish

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
Thomas Walton, Kate Graham _R020378

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
Cast

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
Cast

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
Cast

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
_R020097

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
_R020271

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image
_R020502

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image

Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London Image




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos