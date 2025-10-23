Photos: MAMMA MIA! West End Finds New Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released of the new cast of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre in London's West End. Check out the photos below!



The new members of the of the global smash hit musical Mamma Mia! in London are Sara Poyzer as Donna, Nicky Swift as Rosie, Richard Standing as Sam, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Tamlyn Henderson as Bill, Ellie Kingdon as Sophie, George Maddison as Sky, Chloe Gentles as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Joshua de La-Garde as Eddie and Benjamin Dawson as Pepper. They join Kate Graham, who remains with the company as Tanya, and Emma Odell, who has moved from Ensemble to playing Donna at certain performances.



Also continuing in the cast are Franky Attard, Matthew Barrow, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Andrew Gallo, Lawrence Guntert, Genevieve Jameson, Tom Parsons and Maisie Waller. They are joined by Ella Beaumont, Joseph Craig, Josh Crowther, George Hinson, Laura Jayne-Hardie, Deena Kapadia, Matthew Mori, Meghan Peploe-Williams, Emily Squibb and Ria Turner.



Mamma Mia! celebrated its 26th birthday on 6 April 2025 and is the third longest running West End musical of all time. Its currently booking to Saturday 26 September 2026 at London’s Novello Theatre.



The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office, and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.



With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg