MAMMA MIA! Reveals New London Cast and Extends Booking

The new London cast has been announced of the global hit musical Mamma Mia! from Monday 6 October 2025. Plus, the show's booking period has extended to Saturday 26 September 2026 at London’s Novello Theatre (a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre), with tickets now on sale.

The new members of the London cast will be Sara Poyzer as Donna, Nicky Swift as Rosie, Richard Standing as Sam, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Tamlyn Henderson as Bill, Ellie Kingdon as Sophie, George Maddison as Sky, Chloe Gentles as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Joshua de La-Garde as Eddie and Benjamin Dawson as Pepper. They will be joining Kate Graham, who remains with the company as Tanya, and Emma Odell, who moves from Ensemble to playing Donna at certain performances.

Also continuing in the cast are Franky Attard, Matthew Barrow, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Andrew Gallo, Lawrence Guntert, Genevieve Jameson, Tom Parsons and Maisie Waller. They will be joined by Ella Beaumont, Joseph Craig, Josh Crowther, George Hinson, Laura Jayne-Hardie, Deena Kapadia, Matthew Mori, Meghan Peploe-Williams, Emily Squibb and Ria Turner.

Sara Poyzer previously played Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! for over 12 years, across the UK, internationally and in the West End; she last played Donna at the Novello Theatre from 2017 to 2019. Other theatre includes the UK Tour of Come From Away as Captain Beverley Bass, Assassins (Watermill Theatre), Rutherford & Son (The Other Palace), Othello (Trafalgar Studios) and Billy Elliot the Musical (Victoria Palace). Earlier this year, Sara played Fiona Morley in Coronation Street and other TV credits include Casualty, EastEnders, Doctors, Heartbeat, Dangerfield, Playing the Field and Peak Practice. On radio, she played Leonie Snell in BBC Radio 4’s The Archers.

Nicky Swift previously played Rosie in the UK & International Tours of Mamma Mia!. Other recent theatre credits include the title role in the UK Tour of Shirley Valentine, the UK Tour of Footloose and Les Misérables in the West End.

Richard Standing, the real-life husband of Sara Poyzer, has starred as Sam opposite Sara in the UK & International Tours of Mamma Mia!. Richard’s TV credits include Danny Hargreaves in Coronation Street, The Grand, The Bill, Casualty, Doctors, Silent Witness and Holby City. Other recent theatre credits include the title role in Macbeth and Snug in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre.

Daniel Crowder’s recent TV credits include Garth in The Cockfields, Coronation Street and Casualty. His recent theatre credits include the UK Tour of Come From Away, Gypsy at the Mill at Sonning and The Graduate at West Yorkshire Playhouse. He has previously played Harry in the UK & International Tours of Mamma Mia!.

Tamlyn Henderson’s screen roles include the film The Salt Path and the television series The Tatooist of Auschwitz. Originally from Australia, he’s appeared in the Australian productions of Les Misérables and The Sound of Music and the International Tour of Les Misérables, as well as Sam in the UK & International Tour of Mamma Mia!. He also starred as Earl in the West End and UK & Ireland Tour of Waitress.

Ellie Kingdon previously played Sophie in the UK & International Tour of Mamma Mia!. She also starred as Marty in Grease at London’s Dominion Theatre, as well as Sandy in the UK Tour of Grease.

George Maddison previously played Sky in the UK & International Tour of Mamma Mia!. Other theatre includes Carousel at Kilworth House Theatre and Heathers the Musical at London’s The Other Palace.

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 26th birthday on 6 April 2025 and is the third longest running West End musical of all time.

Since premiering in London’s West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical returned to Broadway, at the musical’s original home, the Winter Garden Theatre, on 2 August for a limited six-month run until 1 February 2026. Originally opening in 2001, the production played for a record-breaking 14 years at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth longest-running show of all time.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office, and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Mamma Mia! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 11 million people, played over 10,000 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes. In February 2024, it set a new record for the highest ever weekly gross in the musical’s London history and, on 28 December 2024, achieved the production’s highest ever grossing performance. As part of Mamma Mia!’s 25th year celebrations, Judy Craymer was Executive Producer of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, which searched for new young talent to join the stage musical. One of the finalists, Maisie Waller, joined the London company in 2024 and has now been promoted to first cover for Sophie.

A new UK Tour will begin on 24 October 2025 at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.