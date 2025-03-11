Photos: Mischief’s THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES in Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Mischief’s brand new West End show, The Comedy About Spies.

The Comedy About Spies stars members of the original Mischief Company - Dave Hearn,Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. They are joined by Adele James, who is making her Mischief debut. Key Show Imagery and cast head shots can be downloaded here.

Mischief, the multi award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery bring an uproarious 1960’s spy escapade, bursting with bungled missions, tangled identities, and miscommunication that’s anything but covert to London’s Noël Coward Theatre from Monday 14 April 2025.

When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London’s Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you've got a mission that’s hilariously out of control.

Written by original Mischief Company members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, The Comedy About Spies will have its Gala Night on Tuesday 6 May 2025 and finish its limited run on Friday 5 September 2025.

The director is Matt DiCarlo, set design is David Farley, costume design is by Deborah Andrews, and the sound design and composer is Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes.

