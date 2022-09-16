Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Members of the Cast of FROZEN

Rehearsal photos have been released from the West End production of Frozen as new cast members prepare to join the company!

Joining the company are Emily Lane as Anna and Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, who from 28 September will play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall. Continuing as part of the ensemble are Jeremy Batt, Laura Emmitt, Matt Gillett, Justin-Lee Jones, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates; who will be joined by Rhianne Alleyne, Danny Becker, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Harriet Samuels, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Caitlin Tipping, and Rodney Vubya.

Frozen is extending until March 2023 due to public demand. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August last year, and has been playing to capacity houses since, recently receiving 7 WhatsOnStage Awards - the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.