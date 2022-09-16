Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Members of the Cast of FROZEN

Joining the company are Emily Lane as Anna and Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Rehearsal photos have been released from the West End production of Frozen as new cast members prepare to join the company!

Joining the company are Emily Lane as Anna and Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, who from 28 September will play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall. Continuing as part of the ensemble are Jeremy Batt, Laura Emmitt, Matt Gillett, Justin-Lee Jones, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates; who will be joined by Rhianne Alleyne, Danny Becker, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Harriet Samuels, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Caitlin Tipping, and Rodney Vubya.

Frozen is extending until March 2023 due to public demand. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August last year, and has been playing to capacity houses since, recently receiving 7 WhatsOnStage Awards - the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner © Disney

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Members of the Cast of FROZENPhotos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Members of the Cast of FROZEN
September 16, 2022

Rehearsal photos have been released from the West End production of Frozen as new cast members prepare to join the company!
Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich TheatrePhotos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
September 16, 2022

Are You As Nervous As I Am?  is one of the first original British musicals coming out after lockdown. This plucky and heart-warming new show tells the story of two strong and unique sisters. Check out photos here!
Chickenshed's New Christmas Production is JACKChickenshed's New Christmas Production is JACK
September 16, 2022

Meet Jack - the poor and disheartened character of this year's Chickenshed's Christmas show!
Photos: First Look At Susie Blake In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK TourPhotos: First Look At Susie Blake In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK Tour
September 16, 2022

Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden will star in the brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff’s acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie’s THE MIRROR CRACK’D. See photos from the production.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
September 15, 2022

The Hope Theatre has released rehearsal photos for their forthcoming production of award-winning  American playwright Jen Silverman’s The Moors, with all six performers graduating from drama  school training since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 