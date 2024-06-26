Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BAKER'S WIFE at Menier Chocolate Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new rehearsal photos ahve been released for The Menier Chocolate Factory’s major revival of Stephen Schwartz and Joseph Stein’s The Baker’s Wife with Lucie Jones and Clive Rowe. The production opens on 17 July, with previews from 6 July, and runs until 14 September.

The arrival of a new Baker and his younger wife turns a provincial French village upside down in this cult classic musical from the legendary Stephen Schwartz (composer of Godspell, Wicked, Pippin) and Joseph Stein (writer of Fiddler On The Roof).

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, The Baker’s Wife is filled with some of Schwartz’s most ravishingly beautiful music, and will immerse the audience into world of Gallic charm in this first major UK revival since its West End première.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (who previously directed Barnum at the Chocolate Factory), with choreography by Matt Cole (Olivier award winner for Newsies) and designs by Paul Farnworth, this brand new production plays for a limited 10-week season from 6 July.





Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

