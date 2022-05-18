Photos: Inside Press Night For GREASE at the Dominion Theatre
The press night took place at the Dominion Theatre yesterday, Tuesday 17 May 2022, with an afterparty at Swingers London.
All new photos have been released from the press night of the new West End production of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, which took place at the Dominion Theatre yesterday, Tuesday 17 May 2022, with an afterparty at Swingers London.
Guests included Adjoa Andoh, Becky Hill, Prue Leith, Ainsley Harriott and Rachel Stevens, with star Peter Andre and choreographer Arlene Phillips walking the red carpet.
GREASE stars Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine at certain performances. Special Guest Star Jason Donovan will play Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June.
Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett plays Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.
GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.
GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.
Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce
Amy Childs
Becky Hill
Cherie Blair
Chris Kawalski
Chris Kowalski
Darnell Mathew-James
Haley Palmer
Jack Remmington
Jo O'Meara & Rachel Stevens
Jo O'Meara
Jo O'Meara
Jacosta Almgil & Paul French
Jocaster Almgill
John Galea
Lara Lewington & Martin Lewis
Olivia Moore & Dan Partridge
Olivia Moore & Dan Partridge
Hayley Palmer & Jo O'Meara
Jacosta Almgil, Paul French & Eloise Davies
Joe Sealey & Nicole Sealey
Olivia Moore & Jocasta Almgil
Olivia Moore, Dan Partridge & Jocasta Almgil
Olivia Moore, Dan Partridge, Jocasta Almgil & Paul French
Precious & Chris Kowalski
Mary Moore & Noah Harrison
Paula London
Precious & Michael Josepth Hardwick
Precious
Prue Leith
Ryan-Mark Parsons
Sandra Rhodes & Partner