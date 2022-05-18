Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Press Night For GREASE at the Dominion Theatre

The press night took place at the Dominion Theatre yesterday, Tuesday 17 May 2022, with an afterparty at Swingers London.

May. 18, 2022  

All new photos have been released from the press night of the new West End production of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, which took place at the Dominion Theatre yesterday, Tuesday 17 May 2022, with an afterparty at Swingers London.

Guests included Adjoa Andoh, Becky Hill, Prue Leith, Ainsley Harriott and Rachel Stevens, with star Peter Andre and choreographer Arlene Phillips walking the red carpet.

GREASE stars Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine at certain performances. Special Guest Star Jason Donovan will play Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June.

Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett plays Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

