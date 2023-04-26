Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is playing a limited season at the Leicester Square Theatre until 21 May. 

Apr. 26, 2023  

Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened last night, 25 April, at the Leicester Square Theatre. All new photos have been released from the big night, of Harry, Steve, director Peter Rowe, producer Matthew Green and the cast - Jack Whittle (Tony Blair), Howard Samuels (Peter Mandelson), Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair), Phil Sealey (Gordon Brown/Saddam Hussein), Martin Johnston (Neil Kinnock/George W Bush), Rosie Strobel (John Prescott/Osama Bin Laden), Sally Cheng (Robin Cook), Emma Jay Thomas (Princess Diana) and William Hazell (on-stage cover) - as well as one or two of the guests - Su Pollard, Andrew Pierce (Daily Mail political commentator) and Nina Nannar (ITV News Arts Editor).

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is playing a limited season at the Leicester Square Theatre until 21 May. The musical will then tour the UK from 25 May, including Tony Blair's previous constituency of Sedgefield and four weeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in association with Pleasance.


The musical tells the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. Throw in a stellar cast of larger-than-life characters - Cherie Blair, Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell, Osama bin Laden, George W Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown - it's Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show and a musical like no other.

Please note: Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute, nor any other person featured in this production have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated with the production.

Harry Hill and Steve Brown said, "It's a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere - and everyone in between - don't expect a history lesson - in our world Tony's born singing and dancing, Saddam Hussein is played as Groucho Marx and Gordon Brown occasionally turns into the Incredible Hulk - let's just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred! Tony hasn't yet replied to our invite to see the show, but we do hope he'll pop along to his old stomping ground of Sedgefield to give his verdict when we open there at the Parish Hall. Tony? If you're reading this we've put a couple of tickets in your name on the door."

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is directed by Peter Rowe, with set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Mark Dymock and choreography by Francesca Jaynes. The Park Theatre production of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is produced in the West End and on tour by Nicholson Green Productions.

For more information, visit www.tonyblairrockopera.co.uk

Photo Credit: David Jensen

Martin Johnston (Neil Kinnock) Sally Cheng (Robin Cook), Howard Samuels (Peter Mandelson) Rosie Strobel (John Prescott), Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair), Jack Whittle (Tony Blair),Harry Hill, Emma Jay Thomas ( Princess Diana), Phil Sealey (Gordon Brown) Steve Brown and William Hazell

Martin Johnston (Neil Kinnock) Sally Cheng (Robin Cook), Howard Samuels (Peter Mandelson) Rosie Strobel (John Prescott), Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair), Jack Whittle (Tony Blair),Harry Hill, Emma Jay Thomas ( Princess Diana), Phil Sealey (Gordon Brown) Steve Brown and William Hazell

Jack Whittle (Tony Blair) Martin Johnston (Neil Kinnock) Rosie Strobel (John Prescott), Steve Brown, Howard Samuels (Peter Mandelson) Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair), Emma Jay Thomas (Princess Diana) Harry Hill, Phil Sealey (Gordon Brown) and William Hazel

Andrew Pierce

Tony! - The Tony Blair Rock Opera press night curtain call

Harry Hill, Rosie Strobel (John Prescott) and Sally Cheng (Robin Cook)

Jack Whittle (Tony Blair)

Jack Whittle (Tony Blair)

Jack Whittle (Tony Blair)

Jack Whittle (Tony Blair)

Martin Johnston (Neil Kinnock)

Phil Sealey (Gordon Brown), Jack Whittle (Tony Blair)

Phil Sealey (Gordon Brown)

Harry Hill, Rosie Strobel (John Prescott) and Sally Cheng (Robin Cook)

Steve Brown and Harry Hill

Steve Brown and Harry Hill

Steve Brown and Harry Hill

Steve Brown, Jack Whittle (Tony Blair) and Harry Hill

Sue Pollard

Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair) and Jack Whittle (Tony Blair)

Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair)

Peter Rowe (Director) Rosie Strobel (John Prescott) Sally Cheng (Robin Cook) and Jack Whittle (Tony Blair)

Rosie Strobel (John Prescott), Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair) Harry Hill, and Sally Cheng (Robin Cook)

Rosie Strobel (John Prescott), Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair) Harry Hill, Sally Cheng (Robin Cook) and Emma Jay Thomas (Princess Diana)

Steve Brown, Matthew Green, and Harry Hill

Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair) Jack Whittle (Tony Blair) and Matthew Green

Peter Rowe (director) Jack Whittle (Tony Blair) Harry Hill and Steve Brown



