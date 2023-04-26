Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]
TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is playing a limited season at the Leicester Square Theatre until 21 May.
Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened last night, 25 April, at the Leicester Square Theatre. All new photos have been released from the big night, of Harry, Steve, director Peter Rowe, producer Matthew Green and the cast - Jack Whittle (Tony Blair), Howard Samuels (Peter Mandelson), Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair), Phil Sealey (Gordon Brown/Saddam Hussein), Martin Johnston (Neil Kinnock/George W Bush), Rosie Strobel (John Prescott/Osama Bin Laden), Sally Cheng (Robin Cook), Emma Jay Thomas (Princess Diana) and William Hazell (on-stage cover) - as well as one or two of the guests - Su Pollard, Andrew Pierce (Daily Mail political commentator) and Nina Nannar (ITV News Arts Editor).
TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is playing a limited season at the Leicester Square Theatre until 21 May. The musical will then tour the UK from 25 May, including Tony Blair's previous constituency of Sedgefield and four weeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in association with Pleasance.
The musical tells the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. Throw in a stellar cast of larger-than-life characters - Cherie Blair, Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell, Osama bin Laden, George W Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown - it's Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show and a musical like no other.
Please note: Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute, nor any other person featured in this production have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated with the production.
Harry Hill and Steve Brown said, "It's a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere - and everyone in between - don't expect a history lesson - in our world Tony's born singing and dancing, Saddam Hussein is played as Groucho Marx and Gordon Brown occasionally turns into the Incredible Hulk - let's just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred! Tony hasn't yet replied to our invite to see the show, but we do hope he'll pop along to his old stomping ground of Sedgefield to give his verdict when we open there at the Parish Hall. Tony? If you're reading this we've put a couple of tickets in your name on the door."
TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is directed by Peter Rowe, with set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Mark Dymock and choreography by Francesca Jaynes. The Park Theatre production of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is produced in the West End and on tour by Nicholson Green Productions.
For more information, visit www.tonyblairrockopera.co.uk
Photo Credit: David Jensen
