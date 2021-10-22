Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

pixeltracker

The tour will open at Theatre Royal, Nottingham on 5 November 2021 with new dates added in 2022. 

Oct. 22, 2021  

Head inside rehearsals for the UK and Ireland tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy. The tour will open at Theatre Royal, Nottingham on 5 November 2021 with new dates added in 2022.

They join the previously announced, Joanne Clifton (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett (sharing the role of Lurch), Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives, Jessica Keable, Sario Solomon, Ying Ue Li, and Sean Lopeman.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she's fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy, will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2021 UK Tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.


For further information, please visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Choreographer Alistair David

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Cameron Blakely and Joanne Clifton

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Ahmed Hamad

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Grant McIntyre

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Kingsley Morton

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Kara Lane

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Kara Lane and Sean Kingsley

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Joanne Clifton

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Scott Paige and the Cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Director Matthew White

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Sean Kingsley, AhmedHamad, and Kara Lane

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
The Ensemble of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Photos: In Rehearsal for the UK & Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Valda Aviks and Cameron Blakely


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia In a Crowd of Thousands Tee
Anastasia In a Crowd of Thousands Tee
Beautiful Title Keychain
Beautiful Title Keychain
Beautiful Natural Woman Magnet
Beautiful Natural Woman Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hershey Symphony Celebrates Beethoven, October 29
  • New Feathers Productions Announces Cast and Creative Team of WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, NOT WRITING ABOUT MENOPAUSE
  • Centre Stage Presents THE WILD PARTY At The Playhouse Theatre
  • Encore! Home School Productions Presents A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED By Agatha Christie