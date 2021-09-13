Photos: INDECENT Starring Alexandra Silber, Molly Osborne, Cory English & More Opens Tonight at the Menier Chocolate Factory

The Menier Chocolate Factory has returned to live performances with the European premiÃ¨re of Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning Indecent - the production was in previews at the time of national lockdown in March 2020.

Cast: Cory English - The Middle (Male); Beverley Klein - The Elder (Female); Finbar Lynch - The Stage Manager; Molly Osborne - The Ingenue (Female); Peter Polycarpou - The Elder (Male); Alexandra Silber - The Middle (Female); Joseph Timms - The Ingenue (Male); Merlin Shepherd - The Clarinettist; Anna Lowenstein - The Violinist, and Josh Middleton - The Accordionist

Director: Rebecca Taichman; Choreography: David Dorfman; Set Design: Riccardo Hernandez; Costume Design: Emily Rebholz; Lighting Design: Christopher Akerlind; US Sound Design: Matt Hubbs; UK Sound Design: Jonathan Everett; Projection Design: Tal Yarden; Music: Lisa Gutkin & Aaron Halva; Music Supervision: Lisa Gutkin; Music Direction: Merlin Shepherd

3 September - 27 November

A seminal work of Jewish culture or an act of traitorous libel? Indecent explores the origins of the highly controversial play The God of Vengeance by Sholem Asch. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it in this deeply moving play accompanied by a small live klezmer band.

Indecent reunites Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman who co-created and directed the original production. Indecent had its world premiÃ¨re production at Yale Repertory Theatre in October 2015. The play had its New York premiÃ¨re Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in May 2016, and transferred to Broadway in April 2017. It was nominated for the Tony Award for Best New Play and received Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Play for Taichman and Best Lighting Design of a Play for Christopher Akerlind (who will also light the Menier production).



