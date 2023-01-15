Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the BAFTA Tea Party with Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, and More

A staple fixture in the awards season calendar, the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles celebrates contenders in the run-up to the BAFTA Awards on February 19.

Jan. 15, 2023  

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted the BAFTA Tea Party for the first time in two years on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles. The event was presented by first-time partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic.

Check out photos from the event below!

While addressing the party on-stage during the event, BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip shared, "BAFTA is a significant arts charity and we provide a yearlong schedule of development, networking and outreach programs mostly for those who are new to the industry from underrepresented groups and this year, I am really pleased to announce that we will tackle the imbalances in the socio-demographics in our industry and specifically, we will tackle the barriers for progression for those from low income families."

Attendees included Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Jaylen Barron, Angela Bassett, Monica Barbaro, Matt Berry, Cate Blanchett, Rosa Blasi, Elegance Bratton, Jerry Bruckheimer, Sofia Carson, Park Chan-Wook, Chinonye Chukwu, Joe Cole, Kerry Condon, Scott Cooper, Tony Curran, Ricardo Darin, Tarzan Davis, Wallis Day, Danielle Deadwyler, Dolly De Leon, Guillermo Del Toro, Lukas Dhont, Dale Dickey, Faye Dorn, Anne-Marie Duff, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Dean Fleischer-Camp, Brendan Fraser, Camille Friend, Daniel Geller, Malte Grunert, Hildur Guonadottir, Jalyn Hall, Jared Harris, Eve Hewson, Judd Hirsch, Sharon Horgan, Nina Hoss, Brianne Howey, Stephanie Hsu, Kate Hudson, Samuel Hunter, Justin Hurwitz, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nathan Johnson, Rian Johnson, Wayne Knight, Vicky Kreips, Axel Kuschevatzky, Daniel Kwan, Gabriel Labelle, Peter Lanzani, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Agustina Llambi Campbell, Angus Maclane, Blair Mcclendon, Januel Mercado, Amber Midthunder, Santiago Mitre, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Brandon Perea, Sarah Polley, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Lewis Pullman, Ke Huy Quan, S. S. Rajamouli, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Danny Ramirez, Da'vine Joy Randolph, Michelle Randolph, Banks Repeta, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Russell, Daniel Scheinert, Julia Schlaepfer, Maria Schrader, Cathy Schulman, Ty Simpkins, Jenny Slate, William Stanford Davis, Galyn Susman, Jonathan Tucker, Dearbhla Walsh, Lisa Ann Walter, Jonathan Wang, Diane Warren, Charlotte Wells, Wash Westmoreland, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, among others.

A staple fixture in the awards season calendar, the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles welcomes contenders, members, and guests for a uniquely elegant gathering, in the run-up to the EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on February 19, 2023. The party has a long tradition of recognizing the very best talent and is a must-attend event, popular with talent seeking a respite from the hectic and demanding season. The event supports BAFTA's year-round Learning, Inclusion and Talent programs in North America, creating opportunity and career pathways for talented individuals from all backgrounds.

The BAFTA Tea Party welcomed first-time partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic. Delta is proud to serve as LAX's largest, premium, global airline. Beginning March 25, 2023, Delta will relaunch service to London-Heathrow, a route not operated by the airline since 2015. More than 4,000 Delta Air Lines flights take off every day, connecting people across more than 275 destinations on six continents.

Virgin Atlantic is continually innovating to provide a premium, personalized experience for its customers. With daily flights from LAX to London-Heathrow on the youngest, cleanest, greenest fleet in the skies, customers will experience what makes Virgin Atlantic the most loved travel company.

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper, Emma McIntyre

Brendan Fraser

Ke Huy Quan and Janelle Monáe

Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis

Kate Hudson

Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss



