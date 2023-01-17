Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside ALLEGIANCE's VIP Gala Night at London's Charing Cross Theatre

The production is playing at Charing Cross Theatre through April 8, 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Ahead of opening night tonight 'George Takei's ALLEGIANCE' held a VIP Gala Night last night at London's Charing Cross Theatre.

See photos below!


Inspired by the life story of renowned actor and activist George Takei, the UK premiere of the uplifting Broadway Musical, Allegiance, follows the story of the Kimura family and their struggles in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
In a world ravaged by the effects of war, Allegiance reveals the courage and loyalty of family in a time of great injustice as 120,000 Japanese Americans are forced into internment camps, testing the power and resilience of the human spirit.

Sam Kimura (Telly Leung) believes enlisting is the way to demonstrate his patriotism and win the freedom of his people. His sister Kei (Aynrand Ferrer) sides against him and joins the resistance movement in the camp. Soon the political conflict is mirrored within the Kimura family, leading brother and sister down starkly different paths as they decide where their allegiance lies.

Created by Lorenzo Thione and Jay Kuo with a book by Marc Acito, George Takei'sAllegiance held its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 2012, setting box-office records. After a triumphant run on Broadway and a subsequent film seen around the world, Allegiance transfers to London for its European premiere in a newly conceived production directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield Wilkinson, playing at Charing Cross Theatre through 8 April 2023.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

George Takei's Allegiance
Tara Overfield Wilkinson

George Takei's Allegiance
Aynrand Ferrer

George Takei's Allegiance
Telly Leung Aynrand Ferrer George Takei

George Takei's Allegiance
Allegiance Producers

George Takei's Allegiance
George Takei and Brad Takei

George Takei's Allegiance
Allegiance The cast with Tara Overfield Wilkinson, Joey Monda, Lorenzo Thione and Jay Kuo

George Takei's Allegiance
Telly Leung

George Takei's Allegiance
Bao M Nguyen, Jason Wong, Manny Jacinto and Naomi Ogawa

George Takei's Allegiance
Neil Pearson

George Takei's Allegiance
Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander Smith

George Takei's Allegiance
Robert Bathurst

George Takei's Allegiance
Taylor Zakhar Perez, Matthew Lopez, Aneesh Sheth, Thomas Flynn

George Takei's Allegiance
Vanessa Feltz

George Takei's Allegiance
Petter Belsvik and Lord Brian Paddick

George Takei's Allegiance
Darren Lee and Cezarah Bonner

George Takei's Allegiance
Joanne Clifton and guest





