Photos: Get a First Look at MARVELLOUS @sohoplace
Marvellous is the joyful, inspiring true story of Neil ‘Nello’ Baldwin who, defying all expectations, has led and continues to lead, the most amazing life.
Marvellous, directed by Theresa Heskins runs @sohoplace, 4 Soho Place through 26 November 2022.
Growing up in the 1950's in less enlightened times, Neil Baldwin was not expected to be a success. But Neil decided he was destined to do wonderful things and that his life was going to be Marvellous. And it is.
He hitchhiked across the country, became a famous clown, got an honorary degree from Keele University, was appointed Stoke City's legendary kit man, appeared on the Queen's New Year Honours list and accepted a BAFTA award for the film made about his life. A friend to anyone he meets, he became a local hero and an inspiration to the world. A reminder to us all not to let anything stand in the way of your dreams, just go out and make them happen.
