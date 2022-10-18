Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at MARVELLOUS @sohoplace

Marvellous is the joyful, inspiring true story of Neil ‘Nello’ Baldwin who, defying all expectations, has led and continues to lead, the most amazing life.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Marvellous, directed by Theresa Heskins runs @sohoplace, 4 Soho Place through 26 November 2022.

Growing up in the 1950's in less enlightened times, Neil Baldwin was not expected to be a success. But Neil decided he was destined to do wonderful things and that his life was going to be Marvellous. And it is.

He hitchhiked across the country, became a famous clown, got an honorary degree from Keele University, was appointed Stoke City's legendary kit man, appeared on the Queen's New Year Honours list and accepted a BAFTA award for the film made about his life. A friend to anyone he meets, he became a local hero and an inspiration to the world. A reminder to us all not to let anything stand in the way of your dreams, just go out and make them happen.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

Marvellous
Suzanne Ahmet and Michael Hugo

Marvellous
Alex Frost, Suzanne Ahmet, Jerone Marsh-Reid, Gareth Cassidy and Charlie Bence

Marvellous
Alex Frost and Jerone Marsh-Reid

Marvellous
Daniel Murphy and Suzanne Ahmet

Marvellous
Michael Hugo

Marvellous
Michael Hugo and Suzanne Ahmet

Marvellous
Michael Hugo, Jerone Marsh-Reid, Suzanne Ahmet and Charlie Bence

Marvellous
Michael Hugo and Company



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
October 18, 2022

All new photos have been released from Jack Thorne’s The Solid Life of Sugar Water, directed by this year’s JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins that opens tomorrow, 19 October at the Orange Tree Theatre.
Cast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's GlobeCast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's Globe
October 18, 2022

Launching Shakespeare’s Globe’s Winter Season, Henry V opens in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 10 November, running until 4 February.
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!
October 18, 2022

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty’s Theatre has announced a booking extension until Saturday 30 September 2023 and released new production photos.
Cast Announced For SAVING GRACE at the Riverside StudiosCast Announced For SAVING GRACE at the Riverside Studios
October 18, 2022

Casting has been announced as rehearsals begin for the previously announced intimate first run of the new musical Saving Grace.
Paul Gambaccini Joins Sir Richard Stilgoe and More at London's Cadogan Hall Next WeekPaul Gambaccini Joins Sir Richard Stilgoe and More at London's Cadogan Hall Next Week
October 18, 2022

A brilliant night of broadcasting nostalgia is promised when Radio Live comes to London's prestigious Cadogan Hall next week.