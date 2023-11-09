Photos: First Look at Underbelly's LA CLIQUE

Get a first look at this years cast of Olivier Award-winning La Clique.

This morning (9 November), Ukrainian Hoola Hoop artist and founding member of La Clique, Yuliia Pykhtina showcased off her incredible artistry with hoops while LJ Marles showed his unique and one of a kind tension strap skills alongside Aaron Marshall who defied gravity balancing on his hands. Montreal’s Cabaret Decadanse brought the party with their incredible puppetry.

Check out photos below!

La Clique is currently in previews, opening the curtains officially from 15th November, concluding on the 6th January 2024 in in the iconic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square.

Be great if you’d be up for previewing the show or running a picture gallery? Do let us know if we can send you anything else.

Born at the Edinburgh Festival in 2004 and subsequently travelling the world to international acclaim, La Clique is widely regarded as THE original Spiegeltent cabaret show that created a genre of its own. With its award winning and superlative family of circus, cabaret and music performers as well as its unique and irreverent atmosphere, La Clique promises once again to be the highlight of the festive calendar as it makes it’s eagerly anticipated return for the fourth year.