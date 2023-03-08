Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at New Production Shots of BONNIE & CLYDE at the Garrick Theatre

The show returns to the West End's Garrick Theatre until 20 May

Mar. 08, 2023  

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage return for a limited West End season of the cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde following a sell-out run at The Arts Theatre. The show opens tonight at the Garrick Theatre and runs until 20 May.

Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure-and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde.

Featuring music by Tony® nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black, a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell and directed by Nick Winston.

Check out the new production photos below!

Photo Credit: The Other Richard





