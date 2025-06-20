Photos: First Look at Lenny Henry, Jonny Donahoe and Ambika Mod in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Second Half Productions will soon present Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Duncan Macmillan. Check out a first look at art featuring Lenny Henry, Jonny Donahoe and Ambika Mod.

You’re seven years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. She finds it hard to be happy. You start a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. You leave it on her pillow. You know she’s read it because she’s corrected your spelling.

A child attempts to ease their mother's depression by creating a list of all the best things in the world. Through adulthood, as the list grows, they learn the deep significance it has on their own life. Every Brilliant Thing is a comedy about the lengths we will go for those we love.

First presented by Paines Plough at Roundabout at Summerhall in 2014, this wildly popular, one-person play has delighted audiences in over 80 countries worldwide, been adapted into a highly successful HBO film and now debuts in the West End @sohoplace, performed by four exceptional actors. The season opens with Lenny Henry (August in England, Bush Theatre; Othello, Northern Broadsides) followed in date order by Jonny Donahoe (co-creator and original performer Every Brilliant Thing), Ambika Mod (One Day, Netflix; This is Going to Hurt, BBC) and Sue Perkins (The Great British Bake Off, BBC; Just a Minute, BBC Radio 4).

Photo Credit: Oliver Rosser

Ambika Mod

Jonny Donahoe

Lenny Henry

