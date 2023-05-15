Photos: First Look at LEAVES OF GLASS at Park Theatre

Leaves of Glass, directed by Max Harrison, will run at Park Theatre, London Thursday 11 May -  Saturday 3 June.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Production photos have been released from Leaves of Glass at Park Theatre. The cast includes Kacey Ainsworth, Katie Buchholz, Ned Costello and Joseph Potter.

Following its critically acclaimed premiere at Soho Theatre in 2007, master storyteller Philip Ridley's four-hander is a gripping narrative of memory, manipulation, and power - now regarded as a modern classic - returns for the first time in 16 years with a new production by longtime collaborators, Lidless Theatre.

East London. 2023. Steven has always tried to be a good person. He works hard. He looks after his family. But, suddenly, everyone starts accusing him of things. His wife accuses him of being unfaithful. His mother accuses him of being coercive. And his brother, Barry, accuses him of...what exactly? Barry won't say. Or can't. Or perhaps...Steven hasn't done anything at all.

Philip Ridley is one of the country's greatest living playwrights. His first play,' The Pitchfork Disney', changed the course of British drama.

'Leaves of Glass', directed by Max Harrison, will run at Park Theatre, London Thursday 11 May - Saturday 3 June.

Press night: Monday 15 May at 7pm.

'Leaves of Glass' will then tour to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (15 - 17 June) and Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre (10 - 16 July).

Creative team:
Director Max Harrison
Set & Costume Desinger Kit Hinchcliff
Sound Designer Sam Glossop
Casting Consultant Nadine Rennie CDG
Producer Zoe Weldon / Lidless Theatre

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Joseph Potter, Ned Costello

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Joseph Potter, Ned Costello

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Joseph Potter

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Kacey Ainsworth

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Katie Buchholz, Ned Costello

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Ned Costello, Joseph Potter

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Ned Costello, Joseph Potter

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Ned Costello, Katie Buchholz

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Ned Costello, Katie Buchholz

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Ned Costello



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue Photo
The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue

The Stage Debut Awards will take place on October 1 2023, uniting the previous 12 month’s most exciting and up-coming performers and creatives in a special ceremony celebrating their outstanding professional debuts.

Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman Will Star in FRANKIE & BEAUSY at Crazy Coqs and 54 Photo
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman Will Star in FRANKIE & BEAUSY at Crazy Coqs and 54 Below

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day. Frankie a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor. Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland. Their long loving friendship is celebrated in songs from 'Brigadoon' to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day Photo
JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day

Multi-talented writer, director and actor Oliver Twist brings his critically acclaimed one-man show Jali to Soho Theatre. The show's opening night is set to coincide with World Refugee Day, adding an important and timely message to this already powerful piece of theatre.

Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT Photo
Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT

Shakespeare in the Squares has announced the full cast for their return to London's garden spaces this summer with Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Sioned Jones directs Lucy Ireland (Viola), Carys McQueen (Olivia), Marissa Landy (Feste), Priscille Grace (Maria) Lee Drage (Antonio/Sea Captain), Richard Emerson (Malvolio/Officer) Toby Gordon (Orsino/Sir Toby Belch) and Fred Thomas (Sebastian/Sir Andrew Aguecheek).


More Hot Stories For You

Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024
The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and VenueThe Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue
JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee DayJALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day
Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHTShakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You









close sound sound