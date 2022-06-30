Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Click Here for More on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour

The production will tour to Canterbury, Southampton, York, Glasgow, Salford Quays, Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, and more.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 30, 2022  

The new Dublin & UK Tour production of Girl From The North Country is opening tonight in Dublin at the 3 Olympia Theatre.

Get a first look at photos below!

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan. The production embarks on its first UK tour in August following its opening tonight.

The original London production won two Olivier Awards in 2018 and the Original Broadway production was nominated seven times at this year's 75th Tony Awards, with Simon Hale winning Best Orchestrations.

The full cast includes Keisha Amponsa Banson (Mrs Neilsen), Ross Carswell (Elias Burke), Colin Connor (Nick Laine), Frankie Hart (Ensemble), Joshua C Jackson (Joe Scott), Eli James (Reverend Marlowe), Justina Kehinde (Marianne), Teddy Kempner (Mr Perry), Graham Kent (Ensemble), Owen Lloyd (Ensemble), Nichola MacEvilly (Ensemble), Chris McHallem (Dr Walker), Frances McNamee (Elizabeth Laine), Gregor Milne (Gene Laine), Eve Norris (Katherine Draper), Daniel Reid-Walters (Ensemble), James Staddon (Mr Burke), Neil Stewart (Ensemble) and Rebecca Thornhill (Mrs Burke).

The production will tour to Canterbury, Southampton, York, Glasgow, Salford Quays, Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Milton Keynes, Woking, Bradford, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol, Birmingham, Belfast, Aberdeen, Norwich, Leicester and Wimbledon.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
Rebecca Thornhill and Chris McHallem

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
Rebecca Thornhill

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
The company

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
Colin Connor

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
Eli James and Ross Carswell

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
Frances McNamee

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
Frances McNamme and James Staddon

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
Joshua C Jackson

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
Justina Kehinde

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
The company

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
The company

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
The company

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
The company

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
The company

Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
The company





Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Panic! At the Disco Announces 'Viva Las Vengeance' Album & Tour Dates
  • Carrie Underwood Announces 'The Denim & Rhinestones Tour' Dates
  • Jack Harlow Announces 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' Tour Dates
  • Lizzo Announces 'Special' Tour Dates With Latto