Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour

The new Dublin & UK Tour production of Girl From The North Country is opening tonight in Dublin at the 3 Olympia Theatre.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan. The production embarks on its first UK tour in August following its opening tonight.

The original London production won two Olivier Awards in 2018 and the Original Broadway production was nominated seven times at this year's 75th Tony Awards, with Simon Hale winning Best Orchestrations.

The full cast includes Keisha Amponsa Banson (Mrs Neilsen), Ross Carswell (Elias Burke), Colin Connor (Nick Laine), Frankie Hart (Ensemble), Joshua C Jackson (Joe Scott), Eli James (Reverend Marlowe), Justina Kehinde (Marianne), Teddy Kempner (Mr Perry), Graham Kent (Ensemble), Owen Lloyd (Ensemble), Nichola MacEvilly (Ensemble), Chris McHallem (Dr Walker), Frances McNamee (Elizabeth Laine), Gregor Milne (Gene Laine), Eve Norris (Katherine Draper), Daniel Reid-Walters (Ensemble), James Staddon (Mr Burke), Neil Stewart (Ensemble) and Rebecca Thornhill (Mrs Burke).

The production will tour to Canterbury, Southampton, York, Glasgow, Salford Quays, Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Milton Keynes, Woking, Bradford, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol, Birmingham, Belfast, Aberdeen, Norwich, Leicester and Wimbledon.