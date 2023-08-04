Photos: First Look at Frankie Bridge in 2.22 - A GHOST STORY

Frankie Bridge joins the existing cast Ricky Champ  as Ben; Clifford Samuel as Sam and Jaime Winstone who plays Jenny.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

2:22 A Ghost Story celebrated its second anniversary in the West End on 3 August with the debut performance of Frankie Bridge in the role of Lauren.

See photos below!
 
The current run at the Apollo is the fifth West End transfer of Danny Robins’ edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller. Frankie Bridge joins the existing cast Ricky Champ  as Ben; Clifford Samuel as Sam and Jaime Winstone who plays Jenny.
 
2:22 A Ghost Story had its world premiere at the Noel Coward in summer 2021 where it received three Olivier Nominations including Best New Play and Best Actress, and where it won the Best New Play category in the Whatsonstage. 

The production began its life in the summer of 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. The first cast at the Criterion Theatre featured Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly, Sam Swainsbury; the second Criterion Theatre cast which ended its run on 8 January this year was Tamsin Carroll as Lauren; Felix Scott as Sam, Matt Willis as Ben and Laura Whitmore as Jenny. The US premiere of 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles opened on 29 October and ended its run on 4 December 2022. The box office record breaking run at the Lyric featured Cheryl as Jenny, Scott Karim as Sam, Louise Ford as Lauren and Jake Wood as Ben.
 
2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and it is directed by Matthew Dunster. Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear….What do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth?

“There’s something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time.”

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up… until 2.22am… and then they will know.




