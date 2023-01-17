Photos: First Look at BLOODY MARY: LIVE! at VAULT Festival

Bloody Mary: Live! runs from Tuesday 24th to Sunday 29th January and is a gleefully vicious stand-up special in which Teen Queen Mary Tudor takes to the mic to rehab her so-called 'bloody' image. Bloody Mary: Live! will resonate with anyone who has ever fought with their parents, struggled with their siblings, or ever wanted to burn it all down. It's historical fiction, a stand-up set, and a coming-of-age story all in one.

All new production photos have been released and can be viewed below!

Shortlisted for the 2020 Les Enfants Terribles Award and fresh from Edinburgh Fringe, where the show as named one of The Guardian's Top 20 'shows you shouldn't miss', Bloody Mary: Live! is a smart, irreverent blend of stand-up comedy and a one-woman show written and performed by Olivia Miller.

Photo Credit: Ashley Garrett Photography