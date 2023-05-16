Photos: Figure Return To London's Opera Holland Park With Handel's SERSE

Unbridled desire meets magic as Figure stages Shakespeare’s celebrated play, accompanied by Mendelssohn’s enchanting orchestral score. 

This summer, sensational historical performance ensemble Figure return to London's Opera Holland Park after the success of their fantastically detailed (The Guardian) 2022 performance of Handel's Serse with a fresh staging of Shakespeare's classic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Unbridled desire meets magic as Figure stages Shakespeare's celebrated play, accompanied by Mendelssohn's enchanting orchestral score. See photos from the production.


Figure's performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream will feature Mendelssohn's famous incidental music. After reading the play as a teenager, Mendelssohn wrote the extended 'Overture', followed by numbers such as the 'Wedding March' which have now become synonymous with Shakespeare's classic and are known worldwide. In the late-nineteenth century, performances in England and Germany that didn't use some or all of Mendelssohn's music became the exception rather than the rule. Reuniting the play with this glorious music, Figure's musicians will be playing instruments modelled on those from Mendelssohn's time, including the rarely heard ophicleide.

As Midsummer's Eve approaches, four young lovers and a troupe of am-dram artisans venture deep into the woods, but little do they know about the amorous antics about to ensue... In the enchanted forest, fairies rule and mischief-maker Puck is on hand to ensure the course of true love is anything but smooth. With trickery, havoc, and chaos afoot, it isn't long until love triangles, mistaken identities and magical transformations begin to unfold.


Figure founder and musical director Frederick Waxman comments, A Midsummer Night's Dream is an evergreen story of love triumphing over adversity - accompanied by Mendelssohn's magical score, there could not be a better setting than Opera Holland Park at midsummer. We want to bring our work to as many people as possible - through accessibly-priced tickets and working with children at Theatre Peckham. Inspired by the work of Simon McBurney with Complicité and Crystal Pite with Kidd Pivot, this very physical production will capture the life-affirming joy of the story and the music.

Photo Credit: Nick Rutter

The Greek National Opera Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo
The Greek National Opera Reveals 2023-24 Season

 The Greek National Opera’s 2023-24 season, curated by GNO Artistic Director Giorgos Koumendakis, features seven new opera and ballet productions including the first Wagner production to be staged at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center, two co-productions, and one newly commissioned opera, as well as four revivals of past productions, tribute celebrations for Maria Callas’s centennial anniversary, and the third Artist on the Composer program.

Houston Grand Opera To Hold Two Summer Camps For Students Grades 3-12 Photo
Houston Grand Opera To Hold Two Summer Camps For Students Grades 3-12

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has opened registration for the company's two summer camps for students in grades 3-12. Participating campers will receive the valuable opportunity to develop their vocal and dramatic talents in a fun and supportive creative environment. As part of HGO's commitment to working with students and families to make high-level music education affordable for all, financial assistance is available.

Wagners DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER to Return to the Met This Month Photo
Wagner's DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER to Return to the Met This Month

Wagner’s ghostly drama Der Fliegende Holländer returns to the Met for four performances, May 30–June 10.

Judith Lynn Stillman to Join Met Opera Baritone Will Liverman in Rhode Island Debut Photo
Judith Lynn Stillman to Join Met Opera Baritone Will Liverman in Rhode Island Debut

Rhode Island College's Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will present ART SONG TO ARIA featuring RIC's Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, pianist, with GRAMMY Award-winning, Metropolitan Opera superstar baritone Will Liverman in his first appearance in Rhode Island, on Sunday, June 4th at 3pm.


Recommended For You