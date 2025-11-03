Photos: David Harewood, Toby Jones, and Caitlin FitzGerald in OTHELLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released from Tom Morris’ new West End production of William Shakespeare’s Othello starring David Harewood as Othello, Toby Jones as Iago and Caitlin FitzGerald as Desdemona. Check out the photos below!

The full cast of Othello is: David Harewood (Othello), Toby Jones (Iago), Caitlin FitzGerald (Desdemona), Vinette Robinson (Emilia), Luke Treadaway (Cassio), David Ahmad (Gratiano), Gethin Alderman (Nicos, Understudy Roderigo and Lodovico), Ewan Black (Montano, Understudy Iago and Fight Captain), Tom Byrne (Roderigo), Jonathan Cobb (Telemachos, Understudy Cassio, Montano and Memet), Peter Guinness (Brabantio), Felix Hayes (Duke of Venice), Jasmin Hinds (Julio/Julia, Understudy Emilia, Bianca and Nicos), Wela Mbusi (Memet, Marcus and Understudy Othello and Telemachos), Jude Owusu (Lodovico), Tom Peters (Vincenzio and Understudy Brabantio, Duke of Venice and Gratiano) and Rose Riley (Bianca and Understudy Desdemona).

The explosive new production is directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris (War Horse) with music by PJ Harvey. This epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.

Othello runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket until 17 January 2026, with a press night this week on Tuesday 4 November 2025.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff/Mögenburg